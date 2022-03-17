Things are looking up in Progressland for the area’s girls basketball programs.
After an extended drought with few teams with winning records or playoff berths, the area produced two teams with above .500 marks and had three playoff entrants this season.
Glendale led the way with a 14-11 mark and played in three District 6 playoff games, missing a trip to states by one win.
West Branch put together a 12-10 record and also qualified for the D-6 playoffs, where they dropped a 63-49 decision to Purchase Line in the quarterfinals.
And while not quite achieving a winning record, Clearfield ended the season with 10 wins and played in the District 9 postseason.
It should be no surprise that most of the Progressland first team is filled with representatives from these three schools.
Glendale picked up both Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors with junior Minyhah Easterling and first-year Viking leader Brian Kuhn getting the nod.
Clearfield’s Emma Hipps and Cayleigh Walker also made the first team as did West Branch’s Jenna Mertz. Rounding out the first team is Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa and Harmony’s Sherri Kephart. Hipps and Bakaysa were both first-team selections a season ago.
Glendale put two more players on the second team in Madison Peterson and Alyssa Sinclair, while Clearfield’s Riley Ryen, P-O’s Khendyl Sharrer and West Branch’s Katrina Cowder were given second-team nods.
Honorable mentions are Clearfield’s Hannah Glunt, Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz, Glendale’s Riley Best, Mo Valley’s Madison McCoy and West Branch’s Ally Shingledecker.
Here is a closer look at this year’s team:
Player of the Year: Minyhah Easterling, Junior, Glendale: A dominant presence in the paint, Easterling led Progressland in points and rebounds, averaging 16.2 and 13.8, respectively. The Lady Viking junior was also fourth in blocked shots (1.8) and ninth in free throw percentage (60.8).
Easterling scored at least 18 points in 12 of her team’s games with a season-high 32 against West Branch. Easterling also ripped down 18 rebounds in that contest. She scored in double digits in all but three games this year.
Perhaps her importance to the team is no better illustrated than in back-to-back games against Juniata Valley in February. With Easterling in the lineup, Glendale held the Lady Hornets to just 23 points in a 1-point loss. But five days later with Easterling out injured, Juniata Valley picked up a lopsided 56-20 decision.
Coach of the Year: Brian Kuhn, Glendale: The first-year head coach had quite an act to follow, taking over the reins of the Lady Vikings from Beth Campbell, who led Glendale to two straight D-6 playoff appearances and was named Progressland Coach of the Year in 2020. But Kuhn was up to the task, guiding Glendale to a Moshannon Valley League title with an 8-0 record as well as going 8-6 in the Inter County Conference.
Under Kuhn, the Lady Vikings led Progressland in points, scoring 45.4 points per game, while the defense limited opponents to 36 points or less in 14 games, including a 45-32 victory over Bishop Guilfoyle in the opener of the D-6 playoffs.
First Team: Jenna Mertz, Sophomore, West Branch: After a bit of a slow start to the season, Mertz ramped up the offense over the Lady Warriors’ final 12 contests. Mertz, who was averaging 10.6 after 10 games, netted 18.4 per after that. She ended the season on a roll, scoring 20 or more in her last four games, including 25 versus Purchase Line in the playoffs.
Mertz, who trailed only Easterling in scoring with 14.95 ppg., was third in 3-pointers (23), third in rebounds (7.5) and third in blocked shots (2.2). Mertz led Progressland in steals (4.0) per game and assists (3.8) per contest.
First Team: Emma Hipps, Senior, Clearfield: A first-teamer a season ago, Hipps built on her junior campaign with another strong effort. She was third in points, averaging 13.1 per contest, and led the area in getting to the foul line. She had 138 attempts, nearly 30 more than the next player on the list, and hit 86, which was one less than Harmony had as a team.
The Lady Bison senior did more than just score points, however. She was also sixth in rebounds (6.8), fifth in steals (2.65), and fifth in assists (1.8) per games. Hipps ended the season with 301 points, giving her 796 for her career, which is 11th all-time in program history.
First Team: Alyssa Bakaysa, Senior, Curwensville: The second repeat member of the first team, Bakaysa flirted with a triple double on several occasions, achieving the feat with with 12 points, 16 boards and 12 blocks in a December loss to Clearfied. She was the only player other than Easterling to average a double double with 10.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. She easily led the area in blocks with 5.6 per.
Tabbed the Moshannon Valley League MVP by league coaches, Bakaysa was sixth in the area in points, second in rebounds, first in blocks and she was second in free throw percentage, hitting on 70.8 percent of her tries, second only to Clearfield’s Riley Ryen. Bakaysa had 234 points this season to end her Lady Tide career with 772.
First Team: Cayleigh Walker, Sophomore, Clearfield: The second sophomore on the team, Walker got off to a fast start with with three straight double-digit scoring games to start the season. She scored at least 10 in 14 of the Lady Bison’s 23 games and had a penchant to get to the free throw line, trailing only her teammate (Hipps) in that category with 111 tries.
Walker was fifth in Progressland in scoring with 11.1 points per game. Her 67 made free throws hit were second to Hipps, while her 5.5 rebounds per contest was good for tenth.
First Team: Sherri Kephart, Junior, Harmony: Despite missing four games (and most of a fifth) with injury, Kephart was still sixth in Progressland in total points and ended up fourth in scoring average (12.2). She had a season-high 23 in the Lady Owls win over P-O in late December and scored at least 13 in nine of the 17 games she played in.
Kephart was also one of the better defenders in the area, averaging 2.7 steals per game, which was fourth, and just under a block per contest, which was fifth-best.