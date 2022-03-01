McMURRAY — Progressland will have a large contingent of wrestlers at the 2022 Southwest Regional AA Tournament this Friday and Saturday at Peters Township High School.
Four area teams have a combined 16 entrants in the field that consists of the Top 8 placewinners from District 7 (WPIAL), the top six finishers from District 6 and the top three from District 5.
Philipsburg-Osceola leads the way with six wrestlers in Nick Coudriet (120), Marcus Gable (132), Austin Foster (145), Luke Hughes (152), Dom Shaw (189) and Chase Klinger (285).
Glendale has four in the tournament in George Campbell (132), Zeke Dubler (160), Suds Dubler (172) and Britton Spangle, while Moshannon Valley’s Niko Smeal (189) and David Honan (215) and West Branch’s Landon Bainey (113) and Billy Bumbarger (215) round out the area’s representatives.
Bainey, Gable, Foster and Suds Dubler all placed in last year’s tournament. Bainey was second at 106, Gable took fifth at 120, Foster was fifth at 138 and Dubler finished third at 172.
A total of six 2021 champions return for 2022.
Burrell’s Cooper Hornack (106), Bentworth’s Chris Vargo (113), Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington (132), Laurel’s Grant Mackay (152), Frazier’s Rune Lawrence (172) and Mount Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer (215) won regional crowns last season at the weights listed and headline the 2022 tournament.
Arrington, Mackay, Lawrence and Pitzer went on to win PIAA titles.
106
Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal, who placed fourth at the weight class last season as a freshman is the top seed this year. Sentipal (35-3) is the WPIAL champion. Tyrone’s Korry Walls (25-7), the District 6 runner-up was sixth at regionals last season and could be a possible semifinal opponent for Sentipal.
Chestnut Ridge freshman Easton Mull (33-5) and United sophomore Jacob Sombronski (22-4) are the District 5 and 6 champs, respectively, and are in the lower part of the bracket. Three of Sombronski’s four losses this year have comes against Walls, who he pinned in the District 6 title bout last week at 8:30.
113
Bainey (33-1) is the top seed at 113 and has a pair of returning regional placewinners to contend with in Quaker Valley’s Jack Kazalas and familiar foe Luacs Fye from Bald Eagle Area. Kazalas (34-4) placed third at 106 last season, while Fye (27-7) was fifth. Bainey pinned Kazalas, the WPIAL’s fourth-place finisher, twice last season, and he topped Fye 7-5 in the district finals in each of the last two seasons.
Laurel’s Colin Bartley (24-7), the WPIAL champ, is in the bottom of the bracket with Fye, Kazalas and District 5 champion Brock Holderbaum (22-7) of Chestnut Ridge. Bartley did not place at regionals last season, but was sixth at regionals at 106 in 2020.
120
Coudriet (21-5) is in a loaded weight class that features four PIAA placewinners from 2021. The top seed is BEA’s Coen Bainey (30-3), the District 6 champion, who placed third last year at 113 at regionals and was fourth at PIAAs. Also in the top of the bracket is District 7 runner-up Hornack (34-7), who took first at 106 last season and was the runner-up at states.
On the bottom of the bracket looms Chestnut Ridge’s D-5 champ Ross Dull (27-4). who could be Coudriet’s quarterfinal opponent, and WPIAL champ Chris Vargo (23-2) of Bentworth. Vargo was the regional champ at 113 last season and went on to place third at PIAAs. Dull was third at regionals and seventh at states at 126 in 2021. Dull was also a state qualifier in 2020.
126
Tussey Mountain’s Trevor Husick (29-3), the District 5 champ, is the top seed at 126 and could be the quarterfinal opponent of Frantz (16-15), should the Mountie senior win his first bout. Husick placed third at 120 at regionals a season ago. Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover (28-6), the D-6 champ is the No. 2 seed. Hoover and Husick split a pair of meetings during the season. Also in the bottom of the bracket is Chestnut Ridge’s Kai Burkett (29-8), who Husick defeated 3-0 for the D-5 title. Burkett was sixth at 132 last season.
132
Gable (30-6) and Campbell (29-10) share the bottom half of the 130-pound bracket with Burgettstown’s Joey Sentipal (35-4), the WPIAL champ, who placed fifth at 126 at regionals last season. A two-time PIAA qualifier, Sentipal took sixth at regionals in 2020. Gable placed fifth last year at regionals at 120.
Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman (33-6), the D-5 champ, is the top seed at 132. He was fifth a season ago at 113 at regionals. Bollman was the regional champ and PIAA runner-up at 106 in 2020. Bethlehem Center’s Kyle McCollum (32-4), the WPIAL runner-up this season is also in the top of the bracket. He was third at 132 at regionals and eighth at PIAAs last season.
138
District 6 champ Easton Toth (31-5) of Forest Hills tops the 138-pound bracket. A three-time PIAA qualifier, Toth has a pair of regional fourth-place finishes and was the runner-up at 126 last season. He is joined in the top of the bracket by a pair of returning regional qualifiers in Mount Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo (31-9, D-7 third-place) and Tussey Mountain’s Chad Weist (23-9, D-5 runner-up). Poklembo was fourth at 132 last season, while Weist placed sixth at 138.
The bottom of the bracket features another returning regional placwinner in Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Harbert (24-8, D-7 seventh-place) as well as WPIAL champ Ambrose Boni (31-2) of Central Valley.
145
Penns Valley’s undefeated sophomore Ty Watson (33-0), the District 6 champ, tops the 145-pound weight class. Watson has racked up 25 pins this season. A possible quarterfinal opponent could be Foster (24-9), who placed fifth at regionals last season at 138. Jefferson Morgan’s Chase Framelli (30-3), the WPIAL runner-up is also on the top of the bracket.
Burrell’s Shawn Szymanski (29-6), who beat Framelli 5-4 for the District 7 title is in the bottom of the bracket along with Forest Hills’ Noah Teeter (24-6, D-6 runner-up) and Chestnut Ridge’s Trevor Weyandt (28-3, D-5 champ). Weyandt pinned Szymanski in late January.
152
Forest Hills’ highly-decorated Jackson Arrington (31-2) headlines the bracket. Arrington is a three-time PIAA placewinner (1st, 3rd, 1st) and two-time regional champ that comes into the tournament with a career mark of 138-8. P-O senior Hughes could run into him in the quarterfinals if both win their openers. Quaker Valley’s Justin Richey (32-6, D-7 champ) and Chestnut Ridge’s Jack Moyer (31-6, D-5 champ) are on the bottom of the bracket. Moyer placed fifth at 145 at regionals last season. Richey took sixth at 152.
160
Mackay (33-2) headlines a loaded top half of the bracket as a returning regional and state champ. He’ll likely meet up with either Chestnut Ridge’s Luke Moore (32-7, D-5 runner-up) or Forest Hills’ Dustin Flinn (26-14, D-6 runner-up) in the semis. Moore was second at regionals and seventh at PIAAs last season at 152, while Flinn took sixth at 145 at regionals. Moore also qualified for states in 2020 at 152 after a sixth-place regional finish.
Avoiding the top half of the bracket is Zeke Dubler (32-2), who has challenges in the form of Beth-Center’s Trevor Pettit (33-4, D-7 runner-up) and Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger (24-7, D-5 champ) among others. Pettit placed sixth at 160 last year and has two falls over Hemminger this season. Hemminger beat Moore 5-3 in the district finals.
172
A trio of returning regional placewinners at 172 are back to compete at the weight again this season. Frazier’s Rune Lawrence (29-3, D-7 champ), Glendale’s Suds Dubler (33-2, D-6 champ) and Chestnut Ridge’s Daniel Moore (27-7, D-5 champ) finished first, third and sixth, respectively, at regionals last season. Lawrence, who went on to win PIAA gold as a freshman, is at the top of the bracket. Dubler gave Lawrence one of his closest postseason battles a season ago in a 4-3 decision.
Dubler and Moore are on a possible semifinal collision course on the bottom of the bracket. Marion Center’s Gavin Stewart (18-7, D-6, fourth), who is also a returning regional placewinner after taking fifth at 152 last season, is also on the bottom half of the bracket.
189
Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember leads the way in this bracket. The District 7 champ, Cutchember (37-4) placed second at regionals at 189 the past two seasons and was seventh in the state in 2020. Mount Pleasant’s Noah Gnibus (13-2) is the WPIAL runner up and was a fourth-place finisher at 171 a season ago. He’ll face P-O’s Shaw (15-15) in the Round of 16. Mo Valley’s Smeal (22-9) is also in the bottom half of the bracket and could see District 5 champ Grant Mathis (30-7) of Berlin Brothers Valley should he get by Burrell’s Cole Clark (32-12). D-6 champ Noah Foltz (27-7) of Bald Eagle Area is in the top half of the bracket with Cutchember.
215
One of the tournament headliners, Pitzer (37-0), a two-time regional and two-time PIAA champ sits at the top of the weight class. West Branch’s Bumbarger (19-15) and Mo Valley’s Honan (24-3) join him in the top half of the bracket along with D-6 runner-up Ethan Norris (20-12) of Bellwood-Antis.
D-6 champ Kirk Bearjar (26-5) of Forest Hills and Somerset freshman Zane Hagens (21-9), the District 5 champion are on the bottom of the bracket along with Glendale’s Spangle (31-9) in what looks like a wide open class behind Pitzer, the only returning regional placewinner.
285
The heavyweight bracket is also led by the only returning regional placewinner at the class in Tussey Mountain’s Matt Watkins (29-3), who was fourth last season and sixth in 2020. The District 7 champ Joey Baronick (27-12) and the D-6 top finisher Gunner Singleton (31-7) of Huntingdon are in the bottom half of the brackets. P-O’s Klinger (19-11) could see Singleton in the quarters if he gets past Round of 16 opponent Coltin Hill (29-7) of Laurel.
Pigtails begin Friday at 4:30 p.m. with the quarterfinal round to follow at 8:30. Wrestling on Saturday starts at 9.m. The Parade of Champions is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the finals and placement bouts to follow.