SHARON — A total of 12 Progressland wrestlers are set to compete at the Northwest class 2A Regional Tournament at Sharon High School.
Clearfield has eight in the tourney, including District 9 champions Evan Davis (121) and Brady Collins (139) as well as Cash Diehl (107), Bryndin Chamberlain (114), Colton Ryan (127), Colton Bumbarger (133), Ty Aveni (145) and Carter Chamberlain (189). Curwensville’s Dylan Deluccia (127), Ryder Kuklinskie (133), Nik Fegert (145) and Logan Aughenbaugh (160) will represent the Golden Tide.
The top four finishers from last week’s District 9 Championships and the top eight from District 10 make up the 12-man brackets at each weight.
Here is a closer look at each weight class:
107—Diehl (26-10), the District 9 runner-up, matches up with Titusville freshman Sawyer Wolfkiel (27-18), the District 10 eighth-place finisher, in a weight class with no returning PIAA qualifiers. Reynolds sophomore Angelo Lomonte (26-10), the D-10 runner-up, awaits the winner.
District 9 champ Dalton Wenner (28-3) headlines the top of the bracket, while Northwestern’s Sierra Chiesa (31-4), the top finisher from District 10 and a sixth-place regional placewinner last year at 106 is in the bottom half.
114—Chamberlain (21-14), who took third in D-9, opens with Warren junior Ryan Fitzsimmons (16-16), the eighth-place finisher from District 10. The winner moves on to face District 10 runner-up Rocky Kowle (24-7) from North East. Brockway’s unbeaten Weston Pisarchick (24-0), a three-time D9 champ and returning regional runner-up at 113, looms as a possible semifinal opponent.
Saegertown’s Carter Beck (32-2), a returning regional-runner-up and PIAA sixth-place finisher at 106 is in the top half of the bracket. Commodore Perry’s Hunter Geibel (28-12), a returning PIAA qualifier, is also in the the weight class.
121—Davis (25-8) gets a bye into the quarterfinals where he will meet the winner of the Round of 16 bout between Sharpsville’s Ethan Springer (25-18) and Saegertown’s Travis Huya (20-16), the sixth- and fourth-place finishers, respectively, from D-10. Grove City freshman Hunter Hohman (28-7), the D-10 runner-up is a possible semifinal matchup.
District 10 champ Jake Bennett (28-11) of Fort LeBoeuf and Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius (27-9) highlight the other side of the bracket. Davis holds slim 1-0 and 2-0 victories over Brosius, who placed eighth in the state last season at 106.
127—The first of three straight weight classes with two Progressland entrants features Deluccia and Ryan, who met twice last week as districts. Deluccia beat Ryan for third place to set up a Round of 16 battle with General McLane’s Teige Berger (17-18), D-10s eighth-place finisher. District 10 runner-up North East’s Cyrus Hurd (18-3) awaits the winner. Returning regional champ and PIAA seventh-placer Cole Householder (32-5) of Brookville headlines the bracket.
Ryan (21-13) gets Maplewood’s Chase Blake (26-15) in the opening round before a possible quarterfinal matchup with Conneaut’s D-10 champ Hunter Gould (34-2), a two-time PIAA qualifier who took sixth in the state last season at 120.
133—Bumbarger (16-17) topped Kuklinskie for third last week at districts, earning him a Round of 16 bout against Sharon’s Mequan Maxwell (15-14), the eighth-placer from D-10. The winner advances to the quarterfinals, where Reynolds’ Chase Bell (27-10), a two-time PIAA qualifier, awaits. Brockway’s Parker Pisarchick (30-5), another returning PIAA qualifier, is also in the top half of the bracket.
Kuklinskie (13-6) meets Corry’s Will Allen (38-11) in his opening bout. The winner gets two-time PIAA placewinner JoJo Przybycien (38-6), the returning regional runner-up that has a fourth and sixth at states and a career 99-23 record as a junior.
139—After a first-round bye, Collins (32-3) will match up with the winner of Titusville’s Nate Stearns (26-9) and Youngsville’s Logan McDonald (26-13), the fourth- and sixth-place finishers from D-10. A potential semifinal against either Greenville freshman Rudy Gentile (29-10), the District 10 runner-up, or Cranberry’s Dane Wenner (31-8), the D-9 bronze medalist, looms.
Commodore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar (34-4), the District 10 champ and returning PIAA qualifier at 132, headlines the other side of the bracket.
145—Aveni (22-10), the D-9 runner up, gets a first-round bye before tangling with the winner of Saegertown’s Greg Kiser (21-16) and General McLane’s Hudson Spires (29-13), who placed seventh and third, respectively at District 10. Grove City’s District 10 champ Cody Hamilton (32-2), a returning PIAA qualifier is a possible semifinalist.
Fegert (26-11), who took third at D-9, meets Titusville’s Gavin Donaldson (29-16), the District 10 eighth-placer in his Round of 16 bout. Fegert pinned Donaldson at 5:58 during the regular season. The winner moves on to face Reynolds senior Tino Gentile (27-12), the District 10 runner-up.
St. Marys’ District 9 champ Jaden Wehler (24-9) and D-10 sixth-place finisher Gunnar Gage (23-5) are also in the bracket.
Gage placed third and qualified for PIAAs last season at 126.
152—The first of four weight classes without a Progressland entrant is headlined by two returning PIAA qualifiers, led by District 9 champ Reece Bechkakas (30-5) of Kane and D-10 champion Story Buchanon (35-0) of Girard. Buchanon was second at regionals last season, while Bechkakas took third. Neither placed at PIAAs.
Also in the bracket is Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers (32-7), who was fifth at 145 last season behind Buchanon and Bechkakas, as well as St. Marys’ Andrew Wolfanger (34-9), who was a class 3A regional qualifier a season ago. Clarion’s Mason Gourley (29-5), who was sixth in the region at 145 last season, is also in the bracket.
160—Aughenbaugh (30-9) makes his third trip to regionals, where he placed fifth at 152 a season ago. He has a Round of 16 bout with Fort LeBoeuf’s Dominic Stearns (17-26), the eighth-place finisher out of D-10. A win sets up a quarterfinal match with returning regional runner-up Collin Hearn (32-4) of Conneaut. Hearn is a two-time PIAA qualifier. Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman (29-5), the District 9 champ and returning regional first-place finisher and PIAA sixth-placer at 160, is also on the top of the bracket.
Grove City’s Hunter Hohman (36-1) and Reynolds’s Vito Gentile (26-13) highlight the bottom half of the bracket. Two-time D-10 champ Hohman placed seventh in the state at PIAAs last season at 152, while Gentile was a PIAA qualifier at 160.
172—District 10 champ Jalen Wagner of Reynolds and D-9’s top finisher Waylon Wehler of St. Marys could be on a collision course as returning PIAA qualifiers. Wagner (31-3), a two-time PIAA qualifier, took third at regionals last season at 172, while Wehler (32-2), a three-time district champ and a class 3A regional champ last season headline a weight class that also features Fort LeBoeuf’s Conner McChesney (37-7).
McChesney was third in the region at 152 a season ago. Wagner has three close wins over McChesney this season. McChesney won a 2-1 decision over Wehler in January. Those two could meet in the semifinals.
189—Chamberlain (32-5) gets a bye as the District 9 runner-up. A returning PIAA placewinner that took eighth last season in class 3A, Chamberlain’s first bout will be against either Eisenhower’s Benji Bauer (26-10) or Fort LeBouef’s Ryan Welka (18-8) in the quarterfinals. General McLane’s Magnus Lloyd (27-7), the D-10 champ, looms as a semifinal matchup. Lloyd topped Chamberlain 7-2 at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament.
Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman (32-4) and Corry’s Ethyn Allen (35-9) are on the top of the bracket. Zimmerman is a returning PIAA qualifier, who beat Chamberlain 5-2 last week for the D-9 title. Allen, the D-10 runner-up, was sixth in the region a season ago.
215—Girard’s Abraham Keep (33-2) and Cranberry’s Brayden McFetridge (32-4) headline here, along with Fort LeBouef’s Danny Church (38-6). Keep was third in the region and fourth at PIAAs last season. His only two losses this year have come to Church, who he has split four meetings with. McFetridge and Church were both sixth in the region last season, at 215 and 189, respectively.
285—Sharon’s Mike Mazurek (30-1) and General McLane’s Wilson Spires (22-6) are returning PIAA qualifiers. Mazurek, who was fourth in the class 2A region last season, beat Spires, who was third in the class 3A region a season ago, to win the D-10 title last week.
Brockway’s Gavin Thompson and Port Allegany’s Carson Neely, the runner-up and champ in D-9 are also contenders. Thompson (30-6) is a two-time fifth-place finisher at regionals, while Neely brings a 30-0 mark into the tournament that includes two wins over Thompson and one against Spires.
Wrestling is set to begin at Sharon High School Friday at 5:15 p.m. with the Round of 16.