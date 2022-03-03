ALTOONA — The Clearfield wrestling team will take a large contingent to this weekend’s Northwest Class AAA Regional Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse with 11 Bison making the trip.
Xavier Lutz (106), Evan Davis (113), Adam Rougeux (120), Brady Collins (126), Ty Aveni (132), Nolan Barr (138), Karson Kline (152), Mark McGonigal (170), Carter Chamberlain (189), Hayden Kovalick (215) and Oliver Billotte (285) all placed in the Top 3 of last week’s District 4-9 Class AAA Tournament to earn the trip to Altoona.
Collins, Barr, Chamberlain and Kovalick all won district titles and all but Collins have a first-round bye at regionals.
A total of five 2021 regional champs return in Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo (106) and Riley Bower (145), Cathedral Prep’s Jacob Van Dee (113), Central Mountain’s Luke Simcox (126) and Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher (132).
The Top 3 placewinners advance to the PIAA Championships.
106
Only Altoona’s Luke Hileman (30-3), the District 6 champ, and Carrick’s Matt Mars (19-7). the District 8 champ, are returning regional qualifiers in the weight class. Eleven of the 14 wrestlers, including Lutz, are freshman.
Cathedral Prep’s Keagan Oler (18-7) and St. Marys’ Aiden Beimel (24-3) are the other district champs in the bracket. Lutz opens with General McLane’s Teige Berger (26-14), the D-10 runner-up before a potential quarterfinal matchup with Hileman.
113
Nasdeo (27-3), a regional champ and PIAA runner-up last season at 106, is the top seed in the bracket. He also had a fourth-place finish in 2020 and has 78 wins so far in his career. Bellefonte senior Garret Choates (27-9), the D-6 runner up and a fourth-place regional placewinner at 106 in 2021 is also in the top half of the bracket.
Mifflin County’s Nic Allison (31-2), the District 6 champion and three-time regional finalist is in the bottom of the bracket. Allison, who has 120 career wins could be a semifinal opponent for Clearfield’s Davis (25-9), should the Bison win his first two bouts.
120
Despite a pair of returning regional placewinners at the weight class, State College freshman Asher Cunningham (29-6) is at the top of the bracket. The District 6 champ would be Bison Rougeux’s (13-13) quarterfinal opponent if he gets past Erie McDowell’s Logan Sallot (16-5) in the first round. Sallot was the runner-up to Nasdeo last season at 106.
Williamsport’s Luke Segraves (15-19), the District 4-9 champ and a fourth-place finisher at 113 last season at regionals, is on the bottom of the bracket along with Juniata’s Casey Smith (28-4), the D-6 runner-up and a bronze medalist at 106 a season ago.
126
Van Dee (15-0), the District 10 champion, headlines a weight class that also features a pair of freshman phenoms. Van Dee is the defending regional and PIAA champion at 126 and was the top regional finisher and PIAA runner-up at 113 in 2020.
Bison freshman Collins (30-3) and Central Mountain frosh Dalton Perry (34-2), the District 4-9 and District 6 champs, respectively are on the bottom of the bracket and could face off in the semifinals. Perry handed Collins one of his three losses (18-7) this season in the finals of the West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament.
132
Simcox (32-4), the District 6 champion and returning regional gold medalist at 126, landed at the bottom of the bracket, while Williamsport’s Braden Bower (32-2), the District 4-9 winner, who took second at 132 last season at regionals, tops the bracket. Simcox was also a fifth-place PIAA placewinner a season ago.
Also in the bracket is Bellefonte’s Aidan O’Shea (30-6), a two-time Top 3 finisher at 113. O’Shea could be a potential quarterfinal opponent for Bison freshman Aveni (13-10), should he take care of Westinghouse’s Santiago Bradbury (11-2) in the opening round.
138
State College’s Pierson Manville (31-3), who placed third at 132 last season, leads the bracket. The District 6 champion could run into Dubois’s Davey Aughenbaugh (22-12) in the semifinals. Aughenbaugh took fourth at 120 last season.
Clearfield’s Barr (22-12) leads the bottom of the bracket as the District 4-9 champ. Barr is one of only three seniors in the weight class. Central Mountain’s Carter Weaver (23-9), the D6 runner-up is one of the other seniors. He took third at 138 last season and was third at 126 in 2020.
145
A pair of returning regional champs could be on a collision course at the weight with Swisher (35-1) and Bower (39-7) on opposite ends of the bracket. Swisher is a three-time regional champion and two-time PIAA placewinner, who was third at 132 a season ago. Swisher has 131 career wins.
Bower is a two-time regional champion and took sixth in the state at 145 a season ago. He has 134 career wins. Swisher won a 3-1 decision in a meeting this season. Erie McDowell’s Logan Carrick (24-10), who placed fourth at 138 last season at 138, joins Bower and Swisher as returning placewinners.
152
Freshman Luke Sipes (30-1) of Altoona is at the top of the weight class. Sipes’ lone loss, a 1-0 decision, this season came to Swisher. Bison senior Kline (19-12) could see Sipes in the quarterfinals if he takes care of Erie McDowell’s Artis Simmons (21-5) in the opening round.
Lurking on the bottom of the bracket is Williamsport’s Carter Weaver (27-12), who placed third at 126 last season and was the runner-up at 120 in 2020. Cathedral Prep’s Kaeman Smith (25-2) is yet another multiple-time regional placewinner in a loaded bracket. He took fourth at 132 a season ago after placing second to Swisher at 126 in 2020.
160
District 4-9 champion Roman Marrone (31-9) of Williamsport leads the weight class as a returning regional placewinner. He was the runner-up at 152 last season and a fourth-place finisher at 145 in 2020.
Erie McDowell’s Caleb Butterfield (27-7), the District 10 champ, is in the bottom of the bracket. He did not place in regionals last season, but finished fourth at 120 in 2020. A possible semifinal matchup for Butterfield, Mifflin County’s Kyler Everly (10-8) was the runner-up to Riley Bower last season at 145. The Mifflin County senior was fourth at 138 in 2020.
172
McGonigal (26-8), a three-time regional qualifier who has placed fourth, third and second, hopes to get to the top of the podium this season. He’ll have both District 6 champ Austin Sleeth of Hollidaysburg (23-11) and District 10 champion Magnus Lloyd (32-7) of General McLane in his half of the bracket.
The top of the bracket features St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler, the District 4-9 champ that has two decisions over McGonigal this season. Wehler’s only losses this year have come to Glendale’s Suds Dubler and Benton’s two-time PIAA placewinner Nolan Lear.
189
A trio of returning regional placewinners headline the bracket. Bison sophomore Chamberlain (26-7) is at the top of the bracket. The District 4-9 champion placed fourth at regionals a season ago at 172. State College junior Carter Weaverling (20-14) the D-6 runner up, who placed third at 152 last season, is a possible quarterfinal opponent for Chamberlain.
Meadville’s Grffin Buzzell (23-1), the District 10 champ, is at the opposite end of the bracket from Chamberlain. He placed third at 189 last season and was the runner-up at 182 in 2020. Mifflin County’s Trey Shoemaker (32-4), the D-6 champ, is also on the bottom half of the bracket. He scored a 10-0 major decision over Chamberlain during the season.
215
Kovalick (30-2) is one of two entrants in the weight class that has stood on the podium at regionals. The Bison senior was fourth at 170 as a sophomore in 2019. He could get a semifinal matchup with Mifflin County’s Anson Wagner (28-6), who took fourth at 152 in 2019. Wagner beat Kovalick 6-3 during the season.
State College sophomore Nick Pavlechko (25-3), the D-6 champion is at the top of the bracket. He defeated Wagner by 14-5 major decision earlier this year.
285
Williamsport’s Charles Crews (34-6), the District 4-9 champion, stands at the top of the bracket and has wins over several of the top contenders at the weight class.
He topped Clearfield’s Billotte (26-2) twice this season, giving the Bison senior his only two losses this year.
Crews also defeated Mifflin County’s Jaxon Pupo (25-7), the District 6 champ, a pair of times and topped General McLane’s Wilson Spires (34-4), the District 10 gold medalist. Billotte, Pupo and Spires are all in the bottom half of the bracket. Billotte (second) and Spires (fourth) placed at 285 last season. Billotte was also the runner-up at 285 in 2020.
Wrestling begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and picks back up on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Semifinals and consolation quarterfinals will begin at noon. on Saturday, with the consolation semifinals to follow. The Parade of Champions, championship finals and consolation finals begin at 6.