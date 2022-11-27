Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
No events scheduled
Wednesday
No events scheduled
Thursday
No events schedule
Friday
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Blacklick Valley at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Glendale at Blacklick Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
Clarion-Limestone vs. Clearfield, 3 p.m.
North Clarion vs. Brookville,
Wrestling
Clearfield at Top Hat Tournament, TBA
Curwensville, Glendale, Mo Valley and West Branch at ICC Tournament, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Girls Basketball
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
Championship
TBA
Consolation
TBA
Wrestling
Clearfield at Top Hat Tournament, TBA
Curwensville, Glendale, Mo Valley and West Branch at ICC Tournament, 9 a.m.
Sunday
No events scheduled
Dec. 5
Boys Basketball
Glendale at DuBois Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Dec. 6
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Marion Center at Glendale, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 7
Girls Basketball
St. Marys at Clearfield, 7:15 p.m.
Glendale at Northern Bedford, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 8
No events scheduled
Dec. 9
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Punxsutawney, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Punxsutawney at Clearfield, 7:15 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament
Harmony vs. Curwensville, 6 p.m.
Moshannon Valley vs. Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brookville at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
Clearfield at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Dec. 10
Girls Basketball
Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament
Consolation: 6 p.m.
Championship: 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Glendale, Philipsburg-Osceola at Babbit Duals, TBA
Dec. 11
No events scheduled
Dec. 12
Boys Basketball
Curwensville at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
Dec. 13
Girls Basketball
Philipsburg-Osceola at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Northern Bedford, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 14
Swimming and Diving
Clearfield at Tyrone. 6 p.m.
Dec. 15
Boys Basketball
Hollidaysburg at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Curwensville at West Branch, 6:30 p.m.
Glendale at Moshannon Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 16
Girls Basketball
Curwensville at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Panther Classic (Mount Aloysius), TBA
Swimming and Diving
Brookville at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Dec. 17
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Curwensville at Redbank Valley Duals, 9 a.m.
Glendale at Panther Classic (Mount Aloysius), TBA
Dec. 18
Dec. 19
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Union at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20
Boys Basketball
Harmony at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Mount Union, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Curwensville at Glendale, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Hollidaysburg at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Dec. 21
Boys Basketball
West Branch at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22
Boys Basketball
Juniata Valley at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Glendale at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Clearfield at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Tussey Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 23
Girls Basketball
West Branch at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 24
Dec. 25
Dec. 26
Dec. 27
Boys Basketball
Cambria Heights Holiday Tournament
Clearfield, Glendale
Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament
Curwensville
Girls Basketball
Curwensville at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Christmas Tournament
Glendale
Dec. 28
Boys Basketball
Cambria Heights Holiday Tournament
Clearfield, Glendale
Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament
Curwensville
Girls Basketball
Williamsburg Christmas Tournament
Glendale
Dec. 29
Dec. 30
Dec. 31
Jan. 1
Jan. 2
Jan. 3
Boys Basketball
Tyrone at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at Tyrone, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Clearfield at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 4
Boys Basketball
Williamsburg at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
Dual Meet at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Jan. 5
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Bellefonte. 7: 30 p.m.
Curwensville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Bellwood-Antis at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Mount Union, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 6
Girls Basketball
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
DuBois at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Jan. 7
Wrestling
Glendale at Philipsburg-Osceola Mountaineer Classic, TBA
Jan. 8
Jan. 9
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Huntingdon, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
West Branch at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10
Girls Basketball
Huntingdon at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Valley at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Tyrone at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
Mount Union at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Curwensville at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mount Union at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13
Boys Basketball
Brockway at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at Penns Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Mount Union, 7:30 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Clearfield, Curwensville at Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament (IUP), TBA
Jan. 14
Wrestling
Clearfield, Curwensville at Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament (IUP), TBA
Swimming and Diving
Arctic Swim Meet at Clearfield, TBA
Jan. 15
Jan. 16
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 17
Boys Basketball
Philipsburg-Osceola at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Juniata Valley at Glendale, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 18
Wrestling
Clearfield at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Jan. 19
Girls Basketball
Hollidaysburg at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Bellwood-Antis at Glendale, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 20
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Glendale at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Wrestling
Curwensville, Mo Valley at Clearfield Bison Duals, 8 a.m.
Jan. 22
Jan. 23
Boys Basketball
Harmony at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
St. Marys at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Jan. 24
Boys Basketball
Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Clearfield at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Jan. 25
Jan. 26
Girls Basketball
Tyrone at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Union at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Tyrone, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Mount Union, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Curwensville at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Clearfield at Thomas Tournament (Bedford), 10 a.m.
Curwensville, Glendale at Fred Bell Tournament (Grove City), 5 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
Clearfield at Bradford, 6 p.m.
Jan. 28
Wrestling
Clearfield at Thomas Tournament (Bedford), 9 a.m.
Curwensville, Glendale at Fred Bell Tournament (Grove City), 9 a.m.
Jan. 29
Jan. 30
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at Tyrone, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Valley at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 31
Boys Basketball
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Branch at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Curwensville at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1
Boys Basketball
Northern Bedford at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Harmony at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Glendale at United, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 2
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at Huntingdon, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
Hollidaysburg at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Feb. 3
Boys Basketball
Huntingdon at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Harmony at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4
Feb. 5
Feb. 6
Boys Basketball
Glendale at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
Clearfield at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Feb. 7
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Penns Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Branch at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Valley at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8
Boys Basketball
Curwensville at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Clearfield, 7:15 p.m.
Glendale at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mount Union at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
Clearfield at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Feb. 10
Boys Basketball
Curwensville at Mount Union, 7:30 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
Swimming and Diving
Clearfield at Mark Hess Invitational (IUP), TBA
Feb. 12
Feb. 13
Girls Basketball
Curwensville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 14
Boys Basketball
Curwensville at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at DuBois, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Brockway at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
Clearfield at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
Feb. 15
Boys Basketball
DuBois at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16
Wrestling
Redbank Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 17
Swimming and Diving
Bradford at Clearfield, 6 p.m.