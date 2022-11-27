Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday 

No events scheduled

Wednesday 

No events scheduled

Thursday

No events schedule

Friday

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Blacklick Valley at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Glendale at Blacklick Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Brookville Tip-Off Tournament

Clarion-Limestone vs. Clearfield, 3 p.m.

North Clarion vs. Brookville, 

Wrestling

Clearfield at Top Hat Tournament, TBA

Curwensville, Glendale, Mo Valley and West Branch at ICC Tournament, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Girls Basketball

Brookville Tip-Off Tournament

Championship

TBA

Consolation

TBA

Wrestling

Clearfield at Top Hat Tournament, TBA

Curwensville, Glendale, Mo Valley and West Branch at ICC Tournament, 9 a.m.

Sunday

No events scheduled

Dec. 5

Boys Basketball

Glendale at DuBois Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Marion Center at Glendale, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 7

Girls Basketball

St. Marys at Clearfield, 7:15 p.m.

Glendale at Northern Bedford, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8

No events scheduled

Dec. 9

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Punxsutawney, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Punxsutawney at Clearfield, 7:15 p.m.

Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament

Harmony vs. Curwensville, 6 p.m.

Moshannon Valley vs. Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brookville at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Clearfield at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Dec. 10

Girls Basketball

Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament

Consolation: 6 p.m.

Championship: 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Glendale, Philipsburg-Osceola at Babbit Duals, TBA

Dec. 11

No events scheduled

Dec. 12

Boys Basketball

Curwensville at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13

Girls Basketball

Philipsburg-Osceola at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.

Curwensville at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.

Glendale at Northern Bedford, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 14

Swimming and Diving

Clearfield at Tyrone. 6 p.m.

Dec. 15

Boys Basketball

Hollidaysburg at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Curwensville at West Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Glendale at Moshannon Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 16

Girls Basketball

Curwensville at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Glendale at Panther Classic (Mount Aloysius), TBA

Swimming and Diving

Brookville at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Dec. 17

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Curwensville at Redbank Valley Duals, 9 a.m.

Glendale at Panther Classic (Mount Aloysius), TBA

Dec. 18

Dec. 19

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Union at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20

Boys Basketball

Harmony at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Mount Union, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Curwensville at Glendale, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Hollidaysburg at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21

Boys Basketball

West Branch at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22

Boys Basketball

Juniata Valley at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Glendale at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Clearfield at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Glendale at Tussey Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 23

Girls Basketball

West Branch at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 24

Dec. 25

Dec. 26

Dec. 27

Boys Basketball

Cambria Heights Holiday Tournament

Clearfield, Glendale

Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament

Curwensville

Girls Basketball

Curwensville at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg Christmas Tournament

Glendale

Dec. 28

Boys Basketball

Cambria Heights Holiday Tournament

Clearfield, Glendale

Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament

Curwensville

Girls Basketball

Williamsburg Christmas Tournament

Glendale

Dec. 29

Dec. 30

Dec. 31

Jan. 1

Jan. 2

Jan. 3

Boys Basketball

Tyrone at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at Tyrone, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Clearfield at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Curwensville at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4

Boys Basketball

Williamsburg at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Dual Meet at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Jan. 5

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Bellefonte. 7: 30 p.m.

Curwensville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Bellwood-Antis at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Glendale at Mount Union, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 6

Girls Basketball

Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

DuBois at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Jan. 7

Wrestling

Glendale at Philipsburg-Osceola Mountaineer Classic, TBA

Jan. 8

Jan. 9

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Huntingdon, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

West Branch at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10

Girls Basketball

Huntingdon at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Valley at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Tyrone at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11

Boys Basketball

Mount Union at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 12

Boys Basketball

Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Curwensville at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Mount Union at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13

Boys Basketball

Brockway at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at Penns Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Mount Union, 7:30 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Clearfield, Curwensville at Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament (IUP), TBA

Jan. 14

Wrestling

Clearfield, Curwensville at Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament (IUP), TBA

Swimming and Diving

Arctic Swim Meet at Clearfield, TBA

Jan. 15

Jan. 16

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Philipsburg-Osceola at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Juniata Valley at Glendale, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 18

Wrestling

Clearfield at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19

Girls Basketball

Hollidaysburg at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Bellwood-Antis at Glendale, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 20

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Glendale at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

Wrestling

Curwensville, Mo Valley at Clearfield Bison Duals, 8 a.m.

Jan. 22

Jan. 23

Boys Basketball

Harmony at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

St. Marys at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Jan. 24

Boys Basketball

Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Clearfield at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25

Jan. 26

Girls Basketball

Tyrone at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Union at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Tyrone, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Mount Union, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Curwensville at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Clearfield at Thomas Tournament (Bedford), 10 a.m.

Curwensville, Glendale at Fred Bell Tournament (Grove City), 5 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Clearfield at Bradford, 6 p.m.

Jan. 28

Wrestling

Clearfield at Thomas Tournament (Bedford), 9 a.m.

Curwensville, Glendale at Fred Bell Tournament (Grove City), 9 a.m.

Jan. 29

Jan. 30

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at Tyrone, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Valley at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31

Boys Basketball

Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Branch at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Curwensville at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1

Boys Basketball

Northern Bedford at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Harmony at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Glendale at United, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 2

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at Huntingdon, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Hollidaysburg at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Feb. 3

Boys Basketball

Huntingdon at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Harmony at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4

Feb. 5

Feb. 6

Boys Basketball

Glendale at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Clearfield at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Feb. 7

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Penns Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Branch at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Valley at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8

Boys Basketball

Curwensville at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Clearfield, 7:15 p.m.

Glendale at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mount Union at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Clearfield at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Feb. 10

Boys Basketball

Curwensville at Mount Union, 7:30 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

Swimming and Diving

Clearfield at Mark Hess Invitational (IUP), TBA

Feb. 12

Feb. 13

Girls Basketball

Curwensville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14

Boys Basketball

Curwensville at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at DuBois, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Brockway at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Clearfield at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Feb. 15

Boys Basketball

DuBois at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16

Wrestling

Redbank Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17

Swimming and Diving

Bradford at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

