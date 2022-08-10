Aug. 15
Boys Golf
Clearfield at Coudersport Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 16
Girls Golf
Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola Quad meet, 3 p.m.
Aug. 17
Aug. 18
Boys Golf
Clearfield, P-O at Bald Eagle Area, 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
Curwensville at Brockway, 3 p.m.
Aug. 19
Boys Golf
Curwensville at Everett, 1 p.m.
Aug. 20
Aug.21
Aug. 22
Boys Golf
Brookville/DCC at Curwensville, 3 p.m.
Girls Golf
Curwensville at DuBois, 3 p.m.
Aug. 23
Boys Golf
Brookville at Clearfield, 3 p.m.
Girls Golf
Clearfield, P-O at Bellefonte Quad meet, 3 p.m.
Aug. 24
Boys Golf
Clearfield, P-O at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
D-9 meet at Curwensville, 3 p.m.
Aug. 25
Boys Golf
Bellwood-Antis at Curwensville, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Curwensville at Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.
Aug. 26
Football
Clearfield at Juniata, 7 p.m.
Meyersdale at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
Tussey Mountain at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27
Volleyball
West Branch at Forest Hills Tournament, 8 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellefonte at West Branch, 10 a.m.
Aug. 28
Aug. 29
Boys Golf
Curwensville at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Clearfield at Curwensville, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 30
Boys Golf
Clearfield, Philipsburg-Osceola at Tyrone, 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
Curwensville at Brookville, 3 p.m.
Aug. 31
Curwensville at Clearfield, 3:30 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Clearfield Quad meet, 3 p.m.
Sept. 1
Girls Golf
Curwensville at Ridgway, 3 p.m.
Sept. 2
Football
Clearfield at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.
Huntingdon at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Everett, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3
Girls Soccer
West Branch Kickoff Tournament, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
West Branch at Big Valley Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sept. 4
Sept. 5
Sept. 6
Volleyball
Glendale at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Northern Bedford at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Curwensville at DuBois, 3 p.m.
Sept. 7
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Everett, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Quad meet at Curwensville, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Clearfield, P-O at Hollidaysburg Quad meet, 3 p.m.
Cross Country
Philipsburg-Osceola at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Sept. 8
Volleyball
Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.
Juniata Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Clearfield, P-O at Penns Valley, 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
Clearfield at Coudersport Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
D-9 meet at Curwensville, 3 p.m.
Sept. 9
Football
DuBois at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
North Star at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10
Sept. 11
Sept. 12
Volleyball
Purchase Line at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Huntingdon at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
Curwensville at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13
Volleyball
Curwensville at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14
Boys Golf
Curwensville at Brockway Invitational, TBA
Girls Golf
Curwensville at Ridgway, 3 p.m.
Cross Country
West Branch, Northern Bedford at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15
Volleyball
Mount Union at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Williamsburg at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Juniata Valley at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Moshannon Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Curwensville at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Curwensville at Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.
Sept. 16
Football
Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Southern Huntingdon at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Northern Bedford at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Clearfield at Kane Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sept. 17
Cross Country
West Branch at Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational, TBA
Sept. 18
Sept. 19
Volleyball
Curwensville at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
Curwensville at Brookville, 3 p.m.
Sept. 20
Volleyball
Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Curwensville at Brookville, 3 p.m.
Girls Golf
Curwensville at Clearfield, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 21
Boys Golf
DuBois/Punxsutawney at Curwensville, 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Williamsburg at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Sept. 22
Volleyball
Curwensville at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Curwensville at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
Curwensville at Claysburg-Kimmel, TBD
Girls Golf
Curwensville at Brockway, 3 p.m.
Sept. 23
Football
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Everett, 7 p.m.
North Star at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24
Sept. 25
Sept. 26
Volleyball
Curwensville at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Tussey Mountain, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Curwensville at ICC Tournament (Bellwood-Antis), 1 p.m.
Sept. 27
Volleyball
Glendale at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Sept. 28
Volleyball
Glendale at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 29
Volleyball
Curwensville at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Mount Union at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Tussey Mountain at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
Clearfield at Curwensville, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 30
Football
Clearfield at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Tussey Mountain, 7 p.m.
Juniata Valley at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1
Oct. 2
Oct. 3
Girls Soccer
Bishop Guilfoyle at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Cambria Heights at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Oct. 4
Volleyball
Bellwood-Antis at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
Mount Union at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Moshannon Valley at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Oct. 5
Oct. 6
Volleyball
Juniata Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Williamsburg at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Northern Bedford, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
West Branch, Bellwood-Antis at Juniata Valley, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7
Football
Tyrone at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Everett at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Southern Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8
Volleyball
Glendale at Windber Tournament, 9 a.m.
West Branch at Pottsville Tournament, 8 a.m.
Oct. 9
Oct. 10
Volleyball
West Branch at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Everett at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Oct. 11
Volleyball
Curwensville at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12
Cross Country
Moshannon Valley, West Branch at Mount Union, 4 p.m.
Oct. 13
Volleyball
Curwensville at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Glendale at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14
Football
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Northern Bedford, 7 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at North Star, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Redbank Valley, 11 a.m.
Oct. 16
Oct. 17
Oct. 18
Volleyball
Williamsburg at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
United at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Oct. 19
Cross Country
West Branch at Inter-County Conference Meet, 4 p.m.
Oct. 20
Volleyball
Curwensville at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Curwensville, 4 p.m.
Oct. 21
Football
Central Mountain at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.
Meyersdale at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Montgomery at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22
Volleyball
West Branch at Elk County Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 23
Oct. 24
Volleyball
Clearfield at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25
Oct. 26
Oct. 27
Oct. 28
Football
Clearfield at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29
Oct. 30
Oct. 31
Nov. 1