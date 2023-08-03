PHILIPSBURG — Ryan Kephart had a two-run single in the top of the sixth inning to knock in the tying and go-ahead runs in a 5-4 victory over Blanchard in the Centre County Baseball League finals.
The series is now tied 1-1 and heads back to Philipsburg on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Spike Island trailed 4-0 until the top of the fifth inning, scoring two runs to cut the deficit in half.
Zack Tiracorda doubled to get things started before Landon McDonald singled.
A Derek Fravel single plated Tiracorda before McDonald came home on a bases loaded walk to Nathan Gustkey.
The Pirates added three more runs in the top of the sixth, as McDonald had an RBI single to plate the first run of the inning.
Ryan Whitehead came on and pitched the final three innings for Spike Island to earn the win. He allowed just two hits while striking out seven.
Toner Corl took the loss in relief for Blanchard.
Spike Island improved to 17-8 with the victory.
Spike Island—5
D. Fravel 3b-1b 4021, Kephart ss 4032, Gustkey dh 2011, Slogosky p 0000, J. Whitehead rf 4010, A. Myers c 4000, Capparelle 3b 4000, R. Whitehead 1b-p 4010, Tiracorda cf 4220, Jones lf 1000, B. Myers 1b 2110, McDonald 2b 3231. Totals: 36-5-14-5.
Blanchard—4
A. Corl c 4031, Broderick cf 3210, Hanna ss 3100, McCloskey lf 3011, Stover 3b 3000, Helms 1b 1011, G. Fravel 2b 0000, Falls 3b-1b 3010, Miller rf 3110, Hanley dh 2010, T. Corl p 1000. Totals: 26-4-9-3.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 000 023 0—5 14 0
Blanchard 102 100 0—4 9 0
2B—Tiracorda. Miller. SF—Helms. SB—Broderick. HBP—Hanna, Broderick, Helms.
Pitching
Spike Island: Slogosky—4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. R. Whitehead—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Blanchard: Heverly—4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. Sweitzer—1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. T. Corl—1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—R. Whitehead. LP—T. Corl.