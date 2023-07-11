LEMONT — Spike Island rallied from a 7-2 deficit Tuesday, scoring the final seven runs in a 9-7 victory over host Lemont in a Centre County Baseball League game.
The Pirates scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings and plated three in the sixth to complete the comeback.
Ryan Whitehead led the offense with three hits, including a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Jeremy Whitehead added two hits and scored a run.
Nathan Gustkey belted a 2-run home run in the seventh that gave the Pirates the lead and scored twice, while Michael Kitko doubled and scored a run.
Brandon Lucas tripled and had a pair of RBIs.
Doug Fravel tossed the final three scoreless innings to get the win. He allowed just a hit and struck out four.
Spike Island ends the CCBL regular season with a record of 13-5.
The Pirates are back in action Thursday in a playoff matchup against a team to be determined.
Spike Island—9
Kephart ss 4110, Kikto 1b-3b 3110, N. Gustkey dh 4212, J. Whitehead rf 3120, Fravel 3b-p 3011, B. Myers 3100, R. Whitehead p-1b 3231, A. Myers c 3110, Lucas lf 2012, Capperrelle 2b 3012. Totals: 31-9-12-8.
Lemont—7
Lose dh 4120, Whitesel cf 3100, M. Lingenfelter ss 3220, Warren 3b 4112, Aungst c 3010, Triebold 1b 3112, B. Lingenfelter rf 4011, Tolchin lf 3000, Singer 2b 3000. Totals: 30-7-8-5.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 002 223 0—9 12 3
Lemont 205 000 0—7 8 1
Errors—J. Whitehead 2, Kephart; Tolchin. 2B—Kitko, Warren. 3B—R. Whitehead, Lucas. HR—N. Gustkey. HBP—Kitko, B. Myers, Fravel. SF—Lucas. SB—J. Whitehead; Lose. CS—Fravel.
Pitching
Spike Island: R. Whitehead—4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO; Fravel—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Lemont: Egan—2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Shell—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Aungst—2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Fravel. LP—Aungst.