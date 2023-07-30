PHILIPSBURG — The Spike Island Pirates won the deciding game of their best-of-5 series with Fox Pro 6-2 Sunday at the Don Womer Baseball Complex to advance to the Centre County Baseball League Championship.
Michael Kitko went the distance for the Pirates, allowing just two runs on five hits in his seven innings of work. Kitko, who struck out 10 and did not walk a batter, shut out the Predators until Isaiah Kearns’ solo home run to start the seventh.
Spike Island took the lead in the bottom of the first, thanks to a 2-run homer off the bat of Allan Myers.
An RBI triple from Nate Gustkey and a run-producing single by Jeremy Whitehead gave the Pirates a 4-0 advantage after three.
Bubba Slogosky made it 5-0 in the fourth with an RBI single, and Whitehead added a run-scoring double in the fifth.
Ryan Kephart, Gustkey and Whitehead each had two hits for Spike Island, which improved to 15-7 this season.
The Pirates host the first game of the CCBL Championship series against Blanchard Tuesday at 6 p.m. Blanchard beat Howard 11-1 Sunday to close out their best-of-5 series.
Fox Pro—2
E. Pupo 2b 3000, J. Pupo c 3010, Kearns ss 3111, Snook 1b 3010, Dunlap cf 3110, Black 3b 3011, Rosefsky dh 2000, Cherry p-lf 1000, Lockett lf-p 3000, Brundage rf 2000. Totals: 26-2-5-2.
Spike Island—6
Kephart ss 3120, A. Myers c 4112, Gustkey eh 3221, J. Whitehead rf 3022, Kitko p 2000, B. Myers lf 3000, R. Whitehead 3b 3010, Beals 1b 2100, Slogosky cf 2011, McDonald 2b 2110. Totals: 27-6-10-6.
Score by Innings
Fox Pro 000 000 2—2 5 2
Spike Island 202 110 x—6 10 0
Errors—Brundage, Lockett. LOB—Fox Pro 3, Spike Island 8. 2B—Black, J. Pupo, Dunlap; Gustkey. HR—Kearns (solo, 7th); A. Myers (1 on, 1st). HBP—McDonald, Slogosky. SB—J. Pupo; Beals.
Pitching
Fox Pro: Cherry—4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Lockett—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Spike Island: Kitko—7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—Cherry.