BLANCHARD — The Spike Island Pirates dropped to 11-4 on the season with a 7-1 loss at the hands of the Blanchard Bees in Centre County Baseball League on Thursday evening.
Derek Fravel took the loss for the Pirates, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. He also struck out five.
Jake Belinda and Landon McDonald had the lone hits for Spike Island.
The Pirates host Blanchard this evening.
Spike Island—1
Kephart ss 1100, McDonald 2b 3010, Gustkey eh 2000, J. Whitehead rf 3000, R. Whitehead 1b 0000, A. Myers c 3000, Belinda cf-p 1010, Fravel p-3b 3000, Slogosky lf 3000, Kitko 3b-p 1000. Totals: 20-1-2-0.
Blanchard—7
A. Corl cf 2111, Helms c 3010, Hanna ss 2100, Johnson dh 3121, Sweitzer dh 1000, Stover 3b 4131, McCloskey rf 4022, Heverly rf 0000, Koch 1b 1001, Falls 1b 2110, Miller lf 1000. Fravel 2b 3110. Totals: 28-7-11-6.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 000 001 0—1 2 1
Blanchard 112 111 x—7 11 1
Errors—A. Myers. Helms. 2B—Falls, McCloskey. SF—Koch. SB—R. Whitehead. CS—Belinda.
Pitching
Spike Island: Fravel—3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Kitko—2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Belinda—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Blanchard: Watkins—6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 8 SO. Johnson—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Watkins. LP—Fravel.