PHILIPSBURG — The Spike Island Pirates swept a doubleheader from Spring Mills on Sunday at the Don Womer Baseball Complex in Philipsburg.
The Pirates won the first game 13-3 in six innings before taking game two 7-6 in nine innings.
In game one, Josh Potter picked up the victory, going five innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits, while striking out two.
Jeremy Potter went 2-for-2 on the day with three runs scored and two RBIs. He had a homer in the third inning.
Jeremy Whitehead also had a three-run blast in the fifth inning.
Allan Myers, Michael Kitko and Bubba Slogosky had two RBIs each, while Nathan Gustkey and Slogosky each had two hits.
In game two, Gustkey and Jake Belinda each had RBI hits to give the Pirates a 7-6 win in extras.
Jeremy Whitehead added two hits and two RBIs, while Ryan Kephart had three hits and scored twice.
Kitko earned the win in relief of Ryan Whitehead, who went four innings and struck out 10. Kitko allowed just two runs on seven hits, while also striking out seven.
Spike Island improved to 11-3 overall. The Pirates host Spring Creek on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Game 1
Spring Mills—3
Treaster 3b 1000, Sweley 2b 3000, Stover ss-p 1100, Dobson lf-ss 2120, Lindsey p-lf 1010, Swagner 1b 2012, Auman 1b 1000, C. Homan cf 3000, Keith c 3110, Schrenkel dh 2020, H. Homan rf 2000, Musser eh 2011. Totals: 23-3-8-3.
Spike Island—13
Kephart ss 3110, L. McDonald 2b-ss 3110, S. McDonald 2b 0100, Gustkey dh 2120, Jo. Potter p-lf 1011, Kitko cf-1b 3112, Capperelle 3b-2b 2110, R. Whitehead 1b-p 3100, A. Myers c-rf 3012, Je. Potter 3b 2322, Slogosky lf-cf 3122, Jones rf 2011, J. Whitehead c 1113. Totals: 28-13-14-13.
Score by Innings
Spring Mills 012 000— 3 8 0
Spike Island 701 041—13 14 0
2B—Keith, Treaster. Gustkey. HR—Je. Potter, J. Whitehead. HBP—Treaster. Gustkey. CS—L. McDonald. WP—Stover 4, Lindsey. Jo. Potter.
Pitching
Spring Mills: Lindsey—3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Stover—2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg: Jo. Potter—5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. R. Whitehead—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Jo. Potter. LP—Lindsey.
Game 2
Spring Mills—6
D. Treaster 3b 5001, Sweley 2b 5020, Stover lf-ss 5220, Dobson ss-cf 4323, Swagner 1b 3012, C. Treaster c 4000, C. Homan cf-p 3010, Schrenkel dh 4120, H. Homan p 0000, Brennan rf 2000, Musser eh 2000, Keith eh 2000. Totals: 39-6-10-6.
Spike Island—7
Kephart ss 3230, L. McDonald 2b 3020, Gustkey dh 5021, R. Whitehead p-1b 0000, J. Whitehead rf 4122, Kitko 1b-p 4110, Capparelle 3b 4011, Jo. Potter 3b-lf 2000, A. Myers c 4010, Je. Potter 3b 3010, Belinda cf 2112, Jones lf 1000, Beals lf 1000, Slogosky lf 0000. Totals: 36-7-14-6.
Score by Innings
Spring Mills 200 102 001—6 10 1
Spike Island 301 100 002—7 14 3
Errors—Swagner. Kephart, Kitko, J. Whitehead. 2B—Stover. Kephart 2, J. Whitehead 2, Belinda, Capparelle, A. Myers. SF—Belinda. HR—Dobson 2. HBP—Swagner. SB—C. Homan. Kephart. WP—C. Homan, H. Homan. Kitko.
Pitching
Spring Mills: C. Homan—3 2/3 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. H. Homan—5 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Spike Island: R. Whitehead—4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO. Kitko—5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—H. Homan.