PHILIPSBURG — The Spike Island Pirates took a 2-1 lead in their best-of-5 series with Fox Pro Tuesday at the Don Womer Baseball Complex with a 12-1 victory in the Centre County Baseball League semifinals. The game lasted just five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Much like they did in Game 1, the Pirates rode the right arm of Mike Kitko, who tossed a 4-hitter in Tuesday’s 5-inning game, striking out seven and not walking a batter. Kitko fanned 10 in a 5-2 win in Game 1.
Spike Island also broke out the bats on Tuesday, clubbing seven off three Fox Pro pitchers. Derek Fravel led the way with two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs. Kitko and Jeremy Whitehead also had two hits apiece.
“Mike’s been on fire lately, doing just about everything well,” Philipsburg coach Brandon Myers said. “And we had that inning where we put up a couple runs early and you could see the confidence come back. The guys were wanting to get up to the plate and looked a little more comfortable.
“It was nice to come out and play well offensively and have Mike do his job again as well.”
The Predators scored first, plating a run on three hits in the first inning. Landon Black’s RBI single scored Evan Pupo, who led off the game with a base hit after a 12-pitch at bat.
But after getting to Kitko for the early lead, the Predators were unable to dent the scoreboard the rest of the way off the righty, who allowed just a second-inning single and hit a batter with one out in the third the rest of the way. Kitko retired the final eight batters he faced after hitting Jackson Pupo with a pitch in the third.
Kitko also got a little help from his defense, which turned a 6-4-3 double play in the first. Centerfielder Zack Tiracorda added a defensive gem in the third, tracking down a deep drive off the bat of Isaiah Kearns just a few feet in front of the fence.
Spike Island scored all the runs it needed in the bottom of the second, getting three off Fox Pro starter Tristin Lockett.
Kitko knocked in Fravel with a triple before his courtesy runner Carson Jones scored when Allan Myers reached on a 2-base error. Myers’ courtesy runner Bubba Slogosky scored later in the inning, thanks to a 2-out single by Ryan Whitehead.
Spike Island broke the game open in the third, batting around in the inning while scoring six more runs.
Jeremy Whitehead had an RBI double in the frame, while Fravel chased two home with a 2-run single.
Nick Capperelle knocked in a run on a grounder and reached base on the play on a Fox Pro error, which allowed a second run to score on the play. One more Predator error led to the sixth Pirate run in the inning.
Fravel put the exclamation point on the Spike Island win with a towering 3-run home run that found the trees in left field in the fourth. Brandon Lucas, who walked, and Jeremy Whitehead, who singled, scored in front of Fravel.
The series shifts back to Fox Pro on Thursday.
“Today was a good day,” coach Myers said. “We’re excited to make that trip on Thursday and see how it goes.”
Fox Pro—1
E. Pupo 2b 3110, J. Pupo c 1000, Kearns ss 2010, Black 3b-p-1b 2011, Snook 1b-p 2000, Rosefsky rf 2000, Brundage lf-3b 2000, Cherry cf 2010, Lockett p-lf 2000. Totals: 18-1-4-1.
Spike Island—12
Kephart ss 3000, Lucas lf 1200, Slogosky cr-lf 0100, Gustkey dh 2100, Tiracorda cf 0000, J. Whitehead rf 3221, Jones cr-rf 0200, Fravel 3b 3325, Kitko p 3021, A. Myers c 2011, B. Myers ph 1000, Capperelle eh 2101, R. Whitehead 1b 2011, McDonald 1000. Totals: 23-12-7-9.
Score by Innings
Fox Pro 100 00— 1 4 4
Spike Island 036 3x—12 7 0
Errors—Kearns 2, Cherry, Rosefsky. LOB—Fox Pro 3, Spike Island 3. DP—Spike Island. 2B—A. Myers, J. Whitehead. 3B—Kitko. HR—Fravel (2 on, 3rd). HBP—J. Pupo (by Kitko). SB—J. Pupo; R. Whitehead 2, McDonald 2, Jones, Capperelle. WP—Lockett.
Pitching
Fox Pro: Lockett—2+ IP, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Black—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Snook—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Spike Island: Kitko—5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—Lockett.
Time—1:34.