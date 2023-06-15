PHILIPSBURG — The Spike Island Pirates scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on Thursday to defeat visiting Lemont 5-4 in Centre County Baseball League action.
The Pirates trailed 2-1 through four, despite the pitching of Ryan Whitehead. Whitehead struck out eight and allowed just four hits and one earned run through four.
Michael Kitko pitched the final three innings and picked up the win, striking out six and allowing just three hits and no earned runs.
Jeremy Whitehead led Spike Island with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Nathan Gustkey added a triple, an RBI and scored a run, while Ryan Kephart had a double, knocked in a run and scored a run.
Landon McDonald had the team’s other RBI.
Spike Island improved to 8-1 overall. The Pirates travel to Lewistown to face the FoxPro Predators in a doubleheader on Sunday.
Lemont—4
Lose cf 3111, Tolchin rf 3100, Cooper c 3001, C. Aungst lf 2000, Krasny dh 4000, Rhoades ss 4120, Triebold 3b 4130, Lingenfelter 1b 3010, Terrizi eh 0000, Shawley p 0000, N. Aungst p 0000. Totals: 29-4-7-2.
Spike Island—5
Kephart ss 3111, McDonald 2b 1101, B. Gustkey c 2000, N. Gustkey dh 1111, J. Whitehead rf 2022, McCamley cf 2000, Kitko 1b-p 0000, R. Whitehead p-1b 2010, DeSimone 1b 1000, A. Myers 2b-c 2110, Beals 2b 0000, Belinda 3b 3110, Jones eh 1000. Totals: 22-5-7-5.
Score by Innings
Lemont 110 000 2—4 7 0
Spike Island 100 040 x—5 7 3
Errors—Triebold, Lingenfelter. R. Whitehead, Kephart, Belinda. 2B—J. Whitehead, Kephart. 3B—N. Gustkey. HBP—Aungst 2, Lingenfelter. Kitko 2. SB—Lose. DeSimone 2, Kephart. SF —McDonald.
Pitching
Lemont: N. Aungst—4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO. Shawley—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Spike Island: R. Whitehead—4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO. Kitko—3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—N. Aungst.