LEWISTOWN — The Spike Island Pirates split with the FoxPro Predators in a doubleheader on Sunday in the Centre County Baseball League.
The Pirates won the first game 10-6, but fell in game two 4-2.
In game one, Ryan Whitehead struck out 10 batters and allowed just four hits in five innings of work.
Allan Myers, Brandon Myers and Ryan Whitehead each had two RBIs on the day.
Landon McDonald had two doubles and scored three times, while Ryan Whitehead, Jeremy Whitehead and Allan Myers each had a double.
In game two, Michael Kitko took the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits. He also struck out seven.
Bubba Slogosky knocked in the only two runs.
Spike Island is now 9-2 on the season and hosts Howard on Tuesday.
Game 1
Spike Island—10
Kephart ss 2100, N. Gustkey ph 1000, McDonald 2b 4321, A. Myers c 3022, J. Whitehead rf 4221, B. Myers 1b 4022, R. Whitehead p-3b 4022, Belinda 3b-p 4111, Jones lf 4110, Slogosky cf 4120. Totals: 34-10-14-9.
FoxPro—6
Bodtorf 2b-ss 4010, E. Pupo cf 4230, Kearns 3b-p 3114, J. Pupo c 4121, Brundage lf-p 3000, Snook p 3011, Rosefsky rf 3000, Houtzler 1b 1000, Hunter ss-3b 3000, Shilling dh 2200. Totals: 30-6-8-6.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 240 013 0—10 14 1
FoxPro 101 000 4— 6 8 1
Errors—Belinda. Houtzler. 2B—R. Whitehead, J. Whitehead, McDonald 2, A. Myers. J. Pupo. HR—Belinda (solo, 5th). Kearns (2 on2, 7th). HBP—Kephart.
Pitching
Spike Island: R. Whitehead—5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO. Belinda—2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
FoxPro: Cherry—1 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Kerns—3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. Brundage—1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Snook—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—R. Whitehead. LP—Cherry.
Game 2
Spike Island—2
Kephart ss 3000, McDonald 2b 2000, N. Gustkey c 2000, J. Whitehead rf-c 3010, B. Myers dh 3000, Kitko p-cf 3110, Jones lf-cf 0100, A. Myers c-lf 2000, Belinda 3b 3000, Slogosky cf-p 2012, R. Whitehead 1b 3020. Totals: 26-2-5-2.
FoxPro—4
E. Pupo cf 3110, J. Pupo c 2100, Kearns ss 4122, Brundage 2b 1011, Snook 1b 4110, Rosefsky lf 2010, Hartzler rf 3011, Black 3b 2010, Lockett p 3010. Totals: 24-4-8-4.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 000 020 0—2 5 0
FoxPro 100 030 x—4 8 0
2B—Black, E. Pupo. HR—Kearns. SB—R. Whitehead, Slogosky. HBP—Rosefsky, Brundage 2.
Pitching
Spike Island: Kitko—4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO. Slogosky—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
FoxPro: Lockett—7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Lockett. LP—Kitko.