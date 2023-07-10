PHILIPSBURG — Spike Island took a 10-0 lead after two innings, scoring eight runs in the second, and never looked back in a 14-4 victory Monday over Spring Creek in a CCBL game shortened to five innings by the Mercy Rule.
Nathan Gustkey hit a 2-run home run in the first inning to give the Pirates a 2-0 advantage and Derek Fravel smacked a 3-run shot as part of Spike Island’s 8-run second.
Ryan Kephart went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Jeremy Beals and Ryan Whitehead both clubbed doubles. Beals knocked in three runs and Whitehead had two RBIs.
Michael Kitko added a triple and a sacrifice fly and Isaiah Dixon recorded two hits.
Carson Jones tossed three hitless innings to get the win. He walked five and struck out one and did not allow a run.
Spike Island (12-5) visits Lemont today.
Spring Creek—4
McConnell 3b-p 3000, Hersh cf 3001, Pelky ss 2000, Evans p-3b 1000, Delahoy c 3110, Bartolai 1b 1100, McKee lf 3121, Forstmeier 2b 2100, Coleman rf 1012. Totals: 19-4-4-4.
Spike Island—14
Kephart ss 3322, Kitko 2b 2111, N. Gustkey dh 2212, J. Whitehead c 3012, Fravel 3b 2213, R. Whitehead rf 2210, Beals 3013, Belinda cf 3111, Dixon 1b 3120, Jones p-lf 1010, Yoder lf-p 0200. Totals: 24-14-12-14.
Score by Innings
Spring Creek 000 31— 4 4 1
Spike Island 280 4x—14 12 0
Errors—Pelky. 2B—R. Whitehead, Beals. 3B—Kitko. HR—N. Gustkey, Fravel. SF—Kitko. SB—Kephart. HBP—Bartolai 2 (by Yoder).
Pitching
Spring Creek: Evans—3 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; McConnell—1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Spike Island: Jones—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Yoder—2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Jones. LP—Evans.