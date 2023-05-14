BLANCHARD — Ryan Whitehead tossed a complete-game three-hitter as the Spike Island Pirates returned to the Centre County Baseball League with a 1-0 victory over the Blanchard Bees on Sunday afternoon.
Whitehead struck out 11 batters, while walking just two.
Allan Myers knocked in the Pirates’ lone run, scoring Brandon Lucas in the fifth inning.
Nick Capperelle and Jeremy Whitehead also had hits for Spike Island.
Spike Island returns to action on May 21, hosting Howard.
Spike Island—1
Kephart ss 3000, Capparelle 3b 2010, Kitko 1b 3000, J. Whitehead lf 2010, B. Myers dh 3000, R. Whitehead p 0000, Lucas cf 3110, Belinda eh 2000, A. Myers c 2011, McDonald 2b 2000, Slogosky lf 1000, Jones lf 1000. Totals: 24-1-4-1.
Blanchard—0
Broderick cf 3010, A. Corl c 3000, McCloskey lf 3010, Falls 2b 3000, T. Corl ss 2010, Hanna 3b 2000, Kunes pr 0000, Koch 1b 3000, Butler dh 2000, Helms dh 0000, Fisher cr 0000, Watkins p 0000, Sweitzer p 0000, McGill rf 3000. Totals: 21-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 000 010 0—1 4 0
Blanchard 000 000 0—0 3 0
SB—Lucas.
Pitching
Spike Island: R. Whitehead—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
Blanchard: Watkins—5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. Sweitzer—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—R. Whitehead. LP—Watkins.