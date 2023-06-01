STATE COLLEGE — Spike Island improved to 5-0 in the Centre County Baseball League with a 17-13 victory over Spring Creek on Thursday night.
Owen Graham got the start for the Pirates. He threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits. He struck out five and picked up the win.
Bubba Slogosky threw 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Nate Gustkey led Spike Island with two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs.
Ryan Whitehead added three RBIs on three hits and scored twice.
Zack Tiracorda and Jeremy Beals each had three RBIs.
Spike Island returns to action on Sunday, traveling to Howard.
Spike Island—17
Kephart ss 4311, McDonald 2b 2410, Gustkey c-lf 4024, J. Whitehead rf 3101, R. Whitehead 1b 4233, Slogosky lf-p 3010, Z. Tiracorda cf 5013, Colton 3b 4220, I. Tiracorda lf-c 3331, Beals dh 4223, Graham p 0000. Totals: 36-17-16-16.
Spring Creek—13
McConnell cf 3100, Hersh eh 3310, Battista ss 3222, Lalli 3b 4112, Pelky 2b-p 4234, Delahoy c 4110, Bartolai 1b-p 3100, Evans rf 4233, Cunrod lf 3000, Forstmeier p-2b 3011. Totals: 34-13-12-12.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 241 171 1—17 16 2
Spring Creek 213 120 4—13 12 6
Errors—R. Whitehead, Kephart. Pelky 2, Bartolai, Delahoy, Lalli. 2B—Kephart, McDonald, Beals, Z. Tiracorda, I. Tiracorda 2. Evans 2. 3B—Gustkey. Pelky, Battista 2, Evans. HR—Pelky. HBP—R. Whitehead, J. Whitehead, I. Tiracorda. SB—R. Whitehead, J. Whitehead, Kephart, Gustkey, I. Tiracorda.
Pitching
Spike Island: Graham—4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Slogosky—2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.
Spring Creek: Forstmeister—2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Pelky—2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Bartolai—2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Graham. LP—Pelky.