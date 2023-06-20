PHILIPSBURG — Despite an 11-4 advantage in hits, the Spike Island Pirates dropped a 5-4 decision to visiting Howard in 8 innings Tuesday in Centre County Baseball League action.
Jeremy Beals, Michael Kitko, Landon McDonald and Ryan Whitehead all had two hits for the Pirates.
Kitko and Whitehead each tripled. Kitko scored two runs and knocked in two.
Ryan Kephart added a solo home run for Spike Island, which slipped to 9-3 with the loss.
The Pirates are back in action Friday, hosting Blanchard.
Howard—6
B. Greene 2b 2110, T. Womer 2b 2000, B. Greene c 3211, D. Womer rf-p 3001, Eminhizer 3b 4000, Knight cf 3000, Bernier p-rf 3010, Haas 1b 2000, Snyder lf 3111, Jones ss 2200. Totals: 27-6-4-3.
Spike Island—5
Kephart ss 4111, L. McDonald 2b 4120, S. McDonald 2b 0000, N. Gustkey dh 4010, Fravel p 0000, J. Whitehead rf 4120, Kitko 3b 4222, R. Whitehead 1b 3011, Beals 4021, Myers c 3000, Belinda cf 3000, Slogosky lf-p 2000, B. Myers 0000. Totals: 35-5-11-5.
Score by Innings
Howard 104 000 01—6 4 0
Spike Island 300 002 00—5 11 2
LOB—Howard 2, Spike Island 9. 3B—B. Greene; Kitko, R. Whitehead. HR—Snyder; Kephart. SAC—Haas. SF—B. Greene.
Pitching
Howard: Bernier—6 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO; D. Womer—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Spike Island: Fravel—7 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO; Slogosky—1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—D. Womer. P—Slogosky.