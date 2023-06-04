HOWARD — Spike Island suffered its first loss of the season Sunday in a 12-8 defeat at the hands of host Howard.
Howard led 5-1 after two innings and stretched the advantage to 7-2 after four.
Michael Kitko led the Pirates’ offense with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Ryan Kephart and Nick Capparrelle also had two hits. Landon McDonald and Jeremy Whitehead each scored two runs.
Spike Island, which dipped to 4-1, is back in action Tuesday, hosting Spring Creek.
Spike Island—8
Kephart ss 3120, McDonald 2b 3210, N. Gustkey c 2100, J. Whitehead rf 4211, B. Myers dh 3102, Kitko 1b 3023, R. Whitehead p-1b 3110, Capparrelle 3b 4020, A. Myers lf 4010, Z. Tiracorda cf 3000. Totals: 32-8-10-6.
Howard—12
Greene c 1211, Greene 2b 4332, D. Womer p 4123, Cole 1b 4011, Smith lf 4000, K. Womer 2210, Eminhizer 3b 3120, Bernier cf 4000, Vaughn rf 3211, Gavlock ss 2100. Totals: 31-12-11-9.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 100 102 4— 8 10 6
Howard 230 223 x—12 11 9
Errors—Kephart, McDonald, N. Gustkey, Kitko, Capparrelle 2; D. Womer, Cole, B. Greene 2, Bernier, Eminhizer, Gavlock, Vaughn. 2B—Kitko; D. Womer, Greene. HBP—R. Whitehead, McDonald, N. Gustkey, Kitko; K. Womer 2. SF—B. Myers. SB—Greene, B. Greene, Eminhizer, Vaughn. CS—Gavlock; Capparrelle. WP—Jones 3.
Pitching
Spike Island: R. Whithead—4 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Jones—1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Slogosky—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Howard: D. Womer—7 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 SP/
WP—D. Womer. LP—R. Whitehead.