LEWISTOWN — Spike Island fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a 10-6 loss to the FoxPro Predators on Sunday afternoon.
The Pirates fell behind 4-0 after the first inning.
Michael Kitko led the way offensively for Spike Island, going 3-for-3 with a solo homer.
Nathan Gustkey added two hits and an RBI. Derek Fravel and Ryan Kephart each had a double.
Fravel took the loss, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.
Spike Island fell to 14-6. The teams play once again on Tuesday night in Philipsburg at 6 p.m.
Spike Island—6
Kephart ss 4110, McDonald 2b 3000, Gustkey dh 3121, J. Whitehead rf 4111, Fravel p 3121, Kitko c 3131, R. Whitehead 1b 4011, Capparelle 3b 3011, Slogosky lf-p 3000, Tiracorda cf 3110. Totals: 33-6-12-6.
FoxPro—10
Thompson ss 4000, E. Pupo 2b 3331, Kearns 3b-p 4011, J. Pupo 2123, Eichhorn rf 2100, Dunlap lf-p 2100, Black 1b 3111, Brundage eh 2000, Rosefsky dh 3112, Lockett cf 3220. Totals: 28-10-10-8.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 011 100 3— 6 12 3
FoxPro 401 401 x—10 10 0
Errors—Tiracorda, Capparelle. 2B—Fravel, Kephart. J. Pupo, E. Pupo. HR—Kitko. Rosefsky, J. Pupo. HBP—McDonald. Dunlap.
Pitching
Spike Island: Fravel—3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Slogosky—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Jones—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
FoxPro: Cherry—6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO. Dunlap—2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Kearns—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Cherry. LP—Fravel.