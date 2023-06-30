PHILIPSBURG — The Spike Island Pirates fell to Blanchard 8-6 in eight innings on Friday night at the Don Womer Baseball Complex.
Blanchard scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly and a passed ball.
Ryan Whitehead took the loss for the Pirates, going all eight innings. He struck out nine and walked just two.
Brandon Myers, Allan Myers and Derek Fravel all had two hits and two RBIs for Spike Island.
Nathan Gustkey added two doubles, while Jeremy Whitehead had a triple. Fravel had a triple.
The Pirates fell to 11-5. Spike Island travels to Lemont on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Blanchard—8
A. Corl cf 4121, Helms c 4010, Hanna ss 3100, Stover 3b-p 3230, Pringle cr 0100, McCloskey 2b-3b 4232, Koch 1b 4002, Heverly p 2000, L. Fisher lf 2100, Sweitzer lf-p 4030, McGill rf 4000. Totals: 34-8-12-5.
Spike Island—6
R. Kephart ss 4000, McDonald 2b 4000, Gustkey dh 4220, J. Whitehead rf 3110, B. Myers 1b 3122, A. Myers c 4122, Belinda cf 4000, R. Whitehead p 3110, Jones eh 2000, B. Kephart eh 1000, Fravel 3b 2022. Totals: 34-6-10-6.
Score by Innings
Blanchard 301 002 02—8 12 0
Spike Island 100 310 0—6 10 0
2B—Sweitzer. Gustkey 2, J. Whitehead. 3B—Fravel. HR—A. Corl. SB—McCloskey, Pringle. HBP—Jones.
Pitching
Blanchard: Heverly—4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO. Sweitzer—2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Stover—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Spike Island: R. Whitehead—8 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Stover. LP—R. Whitehead.