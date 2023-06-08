SPRING MILLS — Spike Island improved to 7-1 in the Centre County Baseball League with a 11-3 victory over Spring Mills on Thursday night.
Zach Witherow earned the win, going 4 2/3 innings, while allowing four hits and three runs. He also struck out six.
Zack Tiracorda threw the last 2 1/3 innings and struck out seven. Tiracorda also had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.
Michael Kitko added two hits with a double and two RBIs, while Jeremy Whitehead had three hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Brandon Lucas also had two hits and two RBIs, while Jeremy Beals had two RBIs.
Spike Island returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Blanchard.
Spike Island—11
Z. Tiracorda cf-p 5122, Lucas 3b 4222, Kitko ss 4122, J. Whitehead rf 4131, Dixon 1b 3000, Z. Witherow p 4220, Beals 1b 4012, Slogosky lf 4010, I. Tiracorda c 1200, Kephart 2b-cf 4221. Totals: 37-11-15-10.
Spring Mills—3
C. Homan cf 4110, Stover ss 3011, Treaster c 2110, Bailey 3b 4110, Schrenkel 1b 3012, H. Homan lf-p 2000, Musser rf 3000, Sweley 2b 2000, Brennan p-lf 3000. Totals: 26-3-5-3.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 030 213 2—11 15 1
Spring Mills 201 000 0— 3 5 2
Errors—Lucas. Schrenkel, Stover. 2B—J. Whitehead, Kitko, Beals. Schrenkel, Stover. 3B—Z. Tiracorda. SF—Lucas. SB—J. Whitehead. CS—Stover. HBP—I. Tiracorda 2.
Pitching
Spike Island: Witherow—4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO. Z. Tiracorda—2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Spring Mills: Brennan—6 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO. H. Homan—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Witherow. LP—Brennan.