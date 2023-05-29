LEMONT — The Spike Island Pirates downed Lemont 15-11 on Sunday in a Centre County Baseball League matchup.
The Pirates had 18 hits on the day, with four of those coming from Jeremy Whitehead. Whitehead also had four RBIs and scored twice.
Brandon Myers added three RBIs and three runs scored on two hits, including a double.
Ryan Whitehead had a double and a triple, while Michael Kitko had two doubles and two RBIs.
Landon McDonald also had two RBIs.
Colby Hahn picked up the win in relief, striking out five in 3 2/3 innings.
Spike Island improved to 3-0 and hosts Mifflin County tonight.
Spike Island—15
Kephart ss 5120, Lucas lf-3b 4221, Kitko c-p 5222, J. Whitehead rf-c 5244, Myers eh 5323, R. Whitehead 1b 3121, Belinda cf 3210, McDonald 2b 2012, Potter p-lf 4010, Hahn 3b-p-rf 2211. Totals: 38-15-18-14.
Lemont—11
Lose cf 3310, Hall 2b 5133, N. Aungst 1b 1200, B. Lingenfelter rf 4010, C. Aungst c 3100, M. Lingenfelter ss 4133, Singer 3b 3110, Krsny eh 4111, Nastasi lf-p 4111. Totals: 31-11-11-8.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 360 600 0—15 18 2
Lemont 340 040 0—11 11 2
Errors—Kephart, McDonald. Hall, B. Lingenfelter. 2B—R. Whitehead, J. Whitehead, Kitko 2, Myers. M. Lingenfelter 2, Hall. 3B—R. Whitehead. Hall. HBP—McDonald. SF—McDonald. SB—R. Whitehead, Belinda. Lose 3.
Pitching
Spike Island: Potter—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO. Hahn—3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO. Kitko—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Lemont: Shell—3 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Fravel—1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Terrizzi—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Nastasi—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Hahn. LP—Shell.