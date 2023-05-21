PHILIPSBURG — The Spike Island baseball team scored four runs in both the first and fourth innings Sunday against visiting Howard, topping the Hawks 10-6 in Centre County League action.
Nate Gustkey led the Pirates’ 10-hit attack with three, belting a double, scoring two runs and knocking in four. Jeremy Potter added two hits and four RBIs.
Ryan Kephart, Nick Capperrelle and Ryan Whitehead all scored two runs.
Spike Island improved to 2-0 with the win.
The Pirates are back in action May 28, visiting Lemont.
Howard—6
Greene cf-c 4112, Greene ss 3000, D. Womer c-p 5230, Cole 1b 4011, T. Womer p-cf 3122, Smith lf 2100, Eminhizer 3b 4010, C. Bernier rf 3001, L. Bernier 2b 1100. Totals: 29-6-8-6.
Spike Island—10
Kephart ss 4210, Capperelle 4211, N. Gustkey c 4234, J. Whitehead cf 3000, R. Whitehead 1b 2201, Myers dh 3010, Belinda p-cf 1000, Je. Potter 3b 3024, Slogosky lf 2000, McDonald 2b 3110, Jones rf-p 2110. Totals: 31-10-10-10.
Score by Innings
Howard 011 211 0— 6 8 4
Spike Island 420 400 x—10 10 2
LOB—Howard 12, Spike Island 8. 2B—T. Womer 2, Greene, Cole; N. Gustkey. SF—Greene. HBP—Smith (by Belinda), C. Bernier (by Belinda); Slogosky (T. Womer). SB—Capperrelle, R. Whitehead, N. Gustkey. CS—Greene.
Pitching
Howard: Pelka—2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; T. Womer—3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 1 SO; D. Womer—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Spike Island: Kitko—3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Belinda—3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO; Jones—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Belinda. LP—Pelka.