PHILIPSBURG — The Spike Island Pirates upended visiting FoxPro on Tuesday night 8-1.
Ryan Whithead threw five innings for the Pirates, allowing just one run on six hits, while striking out six.
Nate Gustkey was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jeremy Whitehead added two hits, two RBIs and one run scored.
Landon McDonald had two hits, including a double and knocked in two runs.
Spike Island improved to 4-0 overall. The Pirates travel to Spring Creek on Thursday.
FoxPro—1
Bodtorf ss 3021, J. Pupo c 2010, Kearns 3b 3000, E. Pupo 2b-cf 3020, Snook 1b 3010, Rosefsky rf 2000, Tiracorda cf-p 3000, Bulick lf 3010, Cherry p-2b 2100, Shilling eh 2000. Totals: 26-1-7-1.
Spike Island—8
Kephart ss 4110, Capperelle 3b 3220, Gustkey c 2222, J. Whitehead dh 3122, Kitko 1b-p 2100, Lucas cf 3111, R. Whitehead p-1b 3000, McDonald 2b 3022, A. Myers eh 2011, Jones rf 3000. Totals: 28-8-11-8.
Score by Innings
FoxPro 000 010 0—1 7 0
Spike Island 000 530 x—8 11 0
2B—E. Pupo. McDonald, Gustkey. SF—A. Myers.
Pitching
FoxPro: Cherry—3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Tiracorda—3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Spike Island: R. Whitehead—5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO. Kitko—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—R. Whitehead. LP—Cherry.