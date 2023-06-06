PHILIPSBURG — A pair of Spike Island pitchers combined on a 3-hit shutout Tuesday in a 10-0 victory over Spring Creek in Centre County Baseball League action.
Michael Kitko tossed the first five innings to get the win, allowing just three hits and waking three, while striking out 11 Shocker batters. Isaac Tiracorda pitched an inning of perfect relief, striking out one.
Jeremy Whitehead led the Pirate offense with three hits, including a home run, three runs and two RBIs. Kitko, Ryan Kephart and Nate Gustkey each added two hits.
Kitko doubled, while Kephart and Landon McDonald both legged out triples. McDonald scored three runs, while Kephart scored two. Gustkey picked up two RBIs.
Spike Island improved to 6-1 with the win.
The Pirates are back in action Thursday at Spring Mills.
Spring Creek—0
McConnell cf 3000, Hersh rf 2010, Coleman rf 1000, Battista ss 2010, Pelky p 3000, Evans 1b-p 1000, Delahoy c 2010, Shaffer 1b 2000, McKee lf 2000, Bartolai 3b 1000, Kessling 2b 2000, Moriarta 2b 0000. Totals: 21-0-3-0.
Spike Island—10
Kephart ss 3221, McDonald 2b 3311, N. Gustkey c 4022, J. Whitehead dh 3332, Z. Tiracorda cf-p 1011, R. Whitehead 1b 3110, Kitko p-cf 3021, A. Myers c 0001, Slogosky rf 3011, Jones lf 3000, White 3b 2110. Totals: 28-10-14-10.
Score by Innings
Spring Creek 000 000— 0 3 0
Spike Island 300 151—10 14 0
LOB—Spring Creek 6, Spike Island 5. 2B—Battista; Kitko. 3B—McDonald; Kephart. HR—J. Whitehead. SF—Myers. HBP—McDonald, White, Myers. SB—J. Whitehead, White 2, Kephart, R. Whitehead 2.
Pitching
Spring Creek: Pelky—5 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Evans—2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Spike Island: Kitko—5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO; Tiracorda—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—Pelky.