Mike Tomlin is getting close to wrapping up interviews with three external candidates to replace Keith Butler as Steelers defensive coordinator, though the position is still expected to be handled internally.
Secondary coach/senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin is the likely candidate to be promoted to defensive coordinator, but Tomlin is interviewing other candidates in the event Austin might land with another team, according to sources.
So far, Tomlin has interviewed or plans to interview former New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, New Orleans Saints secondary coach Kris Richard and Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. for the defensive coordinator position.
Graham, 43, was the Giants assistant head coach/defensive coordinator the past two seasons under Joe Judge and his status with the Giants is up in the air. He is reported to be a candidate to replace Judge as head coach but also could be retained as coordinator when the Giants hire a new head coach.
Richard was with the Saints for one season after spending eight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-2017), the last three as defensive coordinator. He also served two seasons as secondary coach/pass game coordinator with the Cowboys (2018-2019).
Whitt was with the Cowboys in 2021 as secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator after previous stops with the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. He spent the majority of his coaching career with the Packers, serving as cornerbacks coach for nine seasons (2009-2017) before being elevated to pass game coordinator in 2018. He then spent one season as secondary coach/pass game coordinator with the Browns (2019) and Falcons (2020) before joining the Cowboys last season.
Whoever is hired, it is likely he will operate under the same guidelines that Butler did for his seven years as coordinator — with Tomlin calling the defensive signals. However, that arrangement is being discussed with all the candidates.