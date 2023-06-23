First it was Henry Davis. Now, it’s Nick Gonzales. Perhaps the Pirates are working backward.
Either way, amid a 10-game losing streak, the team has finally started to give others a chance to see if they can somehow positively affect some change.
According to multiple sources, the Pirates are promoting 2020 first-round pick Nick Gonzales, who is expected to join them Friday for their ongoing series in Miami.
The move comes the same week as the Pirates promoted Davis, taken first overall a year later out of Louisville, to join the major league team for a series against the Cubs. Davis, of course, hit his first MLB homer Thursday night against the Marlins.
Gonzales, 24, was the No. 7 selection his draft year out of New Mexico State.
This season in Indianapolis, Gonzales was hitting .257 with an .820 OPS in 57 games, with 14 doubles, five triples, six home runs, 27 RBIs and 38 runs scored.
Although he’s 5-foot-9, 195 pounds, Gonzales can have a surprising amount of power. He finished with 37 home runs in 128 college games and put 18 balls over the fence with High-A Greensboro in 2021. In addition to the power, Gonzales also batted .303 and posted a .950 OPS in 80 games.
Gonzales endured a much tougher 2022 season once he joined Double-A Altoona, hitting .263 and posting a .812 OPS in 71 games with the Curve. Tearing the plantar fascia in his right foot also limited Gonzales and sidelined him for about 2 1/2 months.
Once considered the Pirates’ top prospect according to MLB Pipeline, the lag and inconsistent performance with the Curve bounced him out of the sport’s top 100. It led some evaluators to question whether he might be a bust. Inside, Gonzales made it his mission to do better this season.
“Not happy with last year,” Gonzales told the Post-Gazette this spring. “Being unhealthy for 2 1/2 months was really tough. Especially missing time my first year, too.”
Gonzales also missed about two months with a broken finger in 2021.
“Got a little chip on my shoulder,” he added. “That’s not how I perform.”
This past offseason, Gonzales set out to change his swing and become a little more athletic in the box.
He didn’t like how infrequently he was using his legs and saw his front side leak open more than he would prefer.
A bunch of mobility training with medicine balls and aqua bags seemed to have an effect, and Gonzales enjoyed a really good spring, hitting .391 with a .962 OPS in 17 games.
With a strikeout rate of 28.1% (269 in 958 minor league games) Gonzales also showed improved plate discipline and less swing-and-miss, striking out just five times.
“I’m just trying to be ready,” Gonzales said. “I’ll be ready whenever that time comes, whether that’s this year or further down the line.”
Making more regular contact — something that has come and gone with him in the minor leagues, typically depending on health — will be paramount to his success.
Although he was drafted as a second baseman, the Pirates have recently been using Gonzales some at third base. He’s also played a bunch of shortstop and even grew up as an outfielder.
While it’s unlikely Gonzales will see many reps at third base — so long as Ke’Bryan Hayes is healthy — shortstop or second base are options.
Tucupita Marcano, who has seen the most reps at shortstop, has hit just .170 over his past 20 games. Rodolfo Castro has batted .195 with two extra-base hits in June and has struggled a bunch against right-handed pitching (.475 OPS). Ji Hwan Bae has hit just .204 over his last 19.
With those three stagnating, it’s no wonder the Pirates are comfortable turning to Gonzales, who’s considered their fifth-best prospect by MLB Pipeline.
It is not yet known what the corresponding move for Gonzales will be.