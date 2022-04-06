The Pirates have addressed the looming loss of Greg Allen by signing veteran outfielder Jake Marisnick to a contract, sources told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old hit .216 with five homers across 176 at bats last season with the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. He was released by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.
He is a .228 career hitter who has spent parts of nine seasons in the big leagues.
His best season came in 2017 when he hit .243 with 16 homers for the World Series champion Houston Astros.
Allen had been poised to start the season with a major outfield role after a strong spring performance, but a hamstring issue that has flared up late in the exhibition calendar is expected to lead to an injured list stint of unknown length.
Cole Tucker, Diego Castillo and Hoy Park are among the others who may see time in his place.