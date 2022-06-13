ST. LOUIS — The Pirates’ recent run of rookie outfielders will continue when they take the field this week at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Sources told the Post-Gazette on Monday that the club is recalling outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba, who figures to make his MLB debut against the Cardinals.
Smith-Njigba, 23, had reached base safely in 40 of his last 41 games with Class AAA Indianapolis, hitting .297 (43 for 145) with 12 doubles, three triples, one home run, 16 RBIs, 30 walks and a .417 on-base percentage during that stretch.
Furthermore, Smith-Njigba hit safely in eight of nine games this month, going 13 for 38 (.342) with three doubles, two triples and nine RBIs. His 28-game on-base streak from April 22-May 26 is tied with teammate Ji-Hwan Bae for the second-longest in the International League this season.
Along with Smith-Njigba, the Pirates are also bringing up Hoy Park, who is 7 for 12 over his past three games.
Overall, Smith-Njigba is hitting .277 with a team-high .387 on-base percentage in 52 games. He leads the Indians in doubles (15) and has 33 walks compared to 52 strikeouts.
Park is hitting .250 with a .739 OPS across 35 games. He’s been up with the big club for six games in 2022, going 3 for 14 (.214) with seven strikeouts in those games.
A Dallas native, the Pirates acquired Smith-Njigba in the Jameson Taillon trade after he was a 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star, when he hit .307 with an .870 OPS in 124 games, accumulating 32 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 74 RBIs.
After the Pirates acquired him, Smith-Njigba spent the majority of 2021 with Class AA Altoona, where he hit .274 with an .804 OPS in 66 games, adding 11 doubles, six home runs and 40 RBIs.
Injuries limited Smith-Njigba, and he wound up playing 18 games with Peoria in the Arizona Fall League last year, hitting .298 and getting on base at a .452 clip.
Having a patient approach at the plate and getting on base is something the Pirates really like about Smith-Njigba, in addition to some gap-to-gap power that he’s been able to pull out of his left-handed swing.
It will be interesting to see how Smith-Njigba’s promotion plays with the current outfield mix, as the Pirates are seemingly at capacity there — Bryan Reynolds flanked by Jack Suwinski, Cal Mitchell and Travis Swaggerty, plus Tucupita Marcano as another option.
Among that group, it’s most likely Swaggerty will be sent out. With temperatures above 100 degrees the next three days, Park could serve as position-player depth.