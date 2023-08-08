The Pirates have another MLB debut on the horizon, as sources told the Post-Gazette on Tuesday that the organization is expected to promote reliever Colin Selby from Triple-A Indianapolis in time for the night’s game against the Braves at PNC Park.
Selby is coming to Pittsburgh along with fellow right-hander Thomas Hatch, whom the Pirates claimed off waivers on Sunday from the Blue Jays.
The Pirates selected Selby in the 16th round (474th overall) out of NCAA Division III Randolph-Macon in 2018 and added the 25-year-old to the 40-man roster this offseason.
Selby has been one of the Indians’ best relievers this season, pitching to a 3.86 ERA in 28 appearances, with 22 walks, 41 strikeouts and a .176 batting average against in 30 1/3 innings.
Selby has seen his career pick up steam of late, after he fulled recovered from Tommy John surgery on March 12, 2020. Transitioning from starting to reliever has been a boon for Selby, a native of Chesapeake, Va., and it has led to a sizable uptick in velocity.
His fastball sits in the upper-90s, while Selby complements it with a pair of breaking balls and a changeup.
The Pirates are expected to option Osvaldo Bido and Yerry De Los Santos back to Triple-A to make room for the two new pitchers.
Selby has primarily pitched at the back end of games with Indy, compiling six saves in seven chances. His season was disrupted in May and for parts of June with a right shoulder injury.
Hatch, 28, has been an up-and-down guy since making his debut in 2020, when he had a 2.73 ERA in 17 games for Toronto. The Pirates like Hatch’s changeup, which has been very good in the past, and they seem to want to pair it with a harder slider and four-seam fastball.
Hatch has appeared in six big-league games this season, producing a 4.26 ERA while walking five and striking out 10. His batting average against has been an alarming .357, but it’s also an extremely small sample size.