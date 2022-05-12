The Pirates are promoting infielder Rodolfo Castro from Class AAA Indianapolis, a source told the Post-Gazette on Thursday. It is not yet known whom Castro will replace.
It will be the first MLB action of the season for Castro, 22, who has hit .198 and had a .653 OPS in 31 major league games, with two doubles, five home runs, eight RBIs and nine runs scored.
In 29 games this season with the Indians, Castro had a .250 average and .799 OPS, with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, 12 RBIs and 20 walks, raising his on-base percentage to .397.
“He’s always happy,” Indians manager Miguel Perez told the Post-Gazette last week. “He’s keeping everything loose. He’s a competitor. Sometimes he gets emotional, but I’m proud of Rodolfo because I have seen the process that he’s been through.”
That process, hitting coach Eric Munson explained, involved adjusting Castro’s setup to sync his upper and lower halves. Better pitch selection has also been something that has improved with Castro, who takes a lot of pride in being a spark plug or source of energy for teammates.
“I’ve been doing well with defense,” Castro said with teammate Miguel Yajure translating. “I feel really comfortable. Being at this level, hitting, in Class AAA they throw a lot of breaking balls, so I’m trying to get used to seeing that kind of pitch.
“I feel healthy, and I’m working on some things, and I’m just trying to supply energy to my teammates.”
Although Castro enjoyed a hot start, hitting .303 through 12 games, he has cooled off some in May; he’s hit just .222 but did have a grand slam two nights ago in Charlotte.
Castro has plenty of versatility and is capable of playing three of the four infield positions. His most common has been second base.
It’ll be interesting to hear why Castro was promoted. There were no obvious injuries other than Diego Castillo getting hit by a pitch during Wednesday’s game against the Dodgers.
It’s also true that the Pirates brought up a pitcher ( Max Kranick) when Jake Marisnick went on the 10-day injured list. Or maybe they’re going to send Cole Tucker — who has an option remaining — to Class AAA for skill development work.
Whatever the case, we’ll find out more soon.
Pirates claim Beede
The Pirates on Thursday also claimed 28-year-old right-hander Tyler Beede off waivers from the San Francisco Giants, who designated him for assignment last Thursday.
Beede is a first-round pick, selected 14th overall out of Vanderbilt in 2014.
In six MLB games this season, all out of the bullpen, Beede has a 4.66 ERA across 9 2/3 innings.
His most extensive big league action came in 2019, when Beede appeared in 24 games for the Giants, starting 22. He pitched to a 5.08 ERA in 117 innings, walking 46 and striking out 113.