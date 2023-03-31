CINCINNATI — The key issue preventing the Pirates and Bryan Reynolds from agreeing on a long-term extension is an opt-out clause that the outfielder wants in a potential contract, a league source told the Post-Gazette on Friday.
Reynolds wants the ability to possibly opt out of the contract at some unknown or undetermined time. The team to this point has obviously balked at that demand.
As far as years and dollars go, the Pirates and Reynolds seem relatively set on an eight-year pact that would start this season and pay the player in the neighborhood of $106 million over the balance of the contract.
The contract would become the richest in franchise history, far surpassing Ke’Bryan Hayes’ eight-year, $70 million deal that he signed last year at this point and becoming the first six-figure contract in franchise history.
It’s not known why the Pirates have objected to an opt-out clause in the contract or when specifically Reynolds would want the ability to opt out. Approached Thursday in Cincinnati after the Pirates’ 5-4 victory against the Reds at Great American Ball Park, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington declined comment on the Reynolds contract.
Reynolds also declined to talk about any contract details in his postgame interview with reporters.
While it was originally viewed that the start of the Pirates’ first game would be a soft deadline, it does not appear as though that would be an impediment to a deal getting done. In other words, the door is still open from both perspectives.
According to the league source, if the Pirates would agree to the opt-out, a deal would be completed.
After seemingly tracking toward getting something done, talks broke down Thursday afternoon over a “conceptual issue,” per a source, which was described as a “key non-compensation point.”
An opt-out or no-trade clause represented the two most likely possibilities, though the source said that, as of now, a potential Reynolds extension would not include a no-trade clause.
Reynolds’ camp has also been willing to back-load the deal, meaning if the player did elect to walk away, he would be leaving a fairly sizable chunk of money on the table, depending on whenever the opt-out was theoretically inserted.
That the Pirates and Reynolds seem to agree on years and dollars is somewhat surprising. Reynolds’ camp was originally looking for eight years, $134 million, while the Pirates topped out at six years, $80 million. When those figures became public, it was tough to see a deal getting done.
However, Pirates owner Bob Nutting arrived in Florida for spring training and made fixing the Reynolds situation — actually, for the second consecutive year after they nearly took him to arbitration the season before — a top priority.
Nutting met one-on-one with Reynolds, wanting to ensure Reynolds felt valued. Temperatures also seemed to cool over a leaked trade request that started this whole thing back in December. The entire process was geared toward opening day, with both parties setting opening day as a loose deadline.
From Reynolds’ perspective, his desire for an opt-out in the contract could be multifaceted. Perhaps he would want a chance to reassess the Pirates’ competitive state or renegotiate a deal if he winds up wildly outperforming its current terms.
The way the team might look at it is this: If the Pirates are going to take the step of signing Reynolds to such a deal, they want the certainty of knowing he’ll be in Pittsburgh for the duration, the contract finishing when he’s 35.
It also doesn’t seem feasible for the team to pay Reynolds more for the opt-out desire to go away. Reynolds’ camp felt it left some money on the table by agreeing to the approximate $106 million figure to fit the top end of what the Pirates were willing to offer while also forgoing the no-trade clause.
Their sticking point remains having some sort of opt-out clause in the deal.
If nothing is done, the Pirates do have Reynolds under contract through the 2025 season, meaning they could keep him and do nothing for a couple years. Their other option would be to trade him and leverage the remaining years of control, which would theoretically translate into a greater return.
However, with negotiations making it this far, it does feel like a hurdle that’s possible to clear in order to get a deal done with the Pirates’ best player.
One that remains possible considering opening day wasn’t a hard-and-fast deadline.