PITTSBURGH – While most Pirates fans would likely rather have Andrew McCutchen or Yoshi Tsutsugo joining Bryan Reynolds and Ben Gamel in the outfield next season, Pittsburgh’s waiver claim of Greg Allen from the Yankees on Saturday warrants a second look.
Allen does some things the Pirates sorely need, and it’s possible his career took a marked turn for the better in 2021.
“Having a chance to be with the Pirates, to get this opportunity and hopefully help build something in Pittsburgh, I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Allen told the Post-Gazette by phone over the weekend.
So who is Allen, and what does claiming him off waivers mean?
For one, he’s a speedy outfielder who has played 236 games with the Guardians (then-Indians), Padres and Yankees. Allen, 28, has a career slash line of .241/.307/.348 in 666 plate appearances, and his best MLB season came with Cleveland in 2018.
That’s when Allen hit .257 and stole 21 bases across 91 games, spending the majority of time in center field. That year, however, provides a convenient place to stop.
Defensively, any role Allen could grab here likely must come in one of the corner spots since it’s awfully tough — OK, impossible — to see the Pirates moving Reynolds, who was a Gold Glove finalist and one of the most productive hitters in the National League this past season.
Allen has also fared better in left and right throughout his career. Per FanGraphs, he’s been worth minus-11 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) in center field versus 6 in left and 3 in right. But if Reynolds is flanked by Gamel and Allen, at least from a defensive standpoint, it wouldn’t be terrible.
“I’m looking to help the team in any kind of capacity,” Allen said. “I think there’s some solid opportunity here.”
The key will be how well Allen hits — and also what outfield contenders such as Cole Tucker and Anthony Alford do at the plate. It could be an open competition among all three.
As for Allen, the San Diego native said he reconstructed his swing last offseason and, for the first time in his professional career, sought outside help. Through his agency (CAA), Allen connected with Jason Panaro, who does dynamic hitting instruction with a group called Zen Hitter.
The sessions allowed Allen to focus on repeatable movements and efficiency, which is a fancy way of saying he shortened his swing to combat strikeouts and weak contact.
There’s also an element to Panaro’s approach that was mental, almost with a mindfulness flavor of staying present and finding a way to center your brain around the task at hand.
“In my conversations with the Yankees and [Panaro], it was trying to tap into the parts of my game that have been successful,” Allen said. “And not just tap into them, but do so consistently and create a plan on how to do that.”
There was seemingly some progress made. After hitting just .154 across 26 MLB at-bats with Cleveland and San Diego in 2020, Allen was designated for assignment on New Year’s Eve and traded to the Yankees for pitcher James Reeves a week later.
The situation gave Allen a fresh start, and he showed off his new approach with Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021, where he hit a career-high .326 in 73 minor league games, also swiping 26 bases and producing a .907 OPS.
New York promoted the switch-hitting Allen during a COVID-19 outbreak in July, and he wound up hitting .270 with an .849 in 15 MLB games, stealing five bases and walking at a 10.4% clip — notable considering he carries a career walk rate of just 5.3%.
“By the time I made it up to the big leagues, it had been something I had been working at for awhile,” Allen said. “I was really just trying to maximize my opportunity.”
Allen’s impact — and his stay — turned out to be brief, as the Yankees returned Allen to Class AAA when they claimed Jonathan Davis off waivers.
The upshot is the Pirates were seemingly watching.
And after finishing last in runs (609) and 20th in steals (60) a season ago, there’s no question the Pirates could use a defensively responsible outfielder who’s capable of producing runs and aiding their running game.
“It’s just trying to bring an athletic dynamic to any team that I’m with,” said Allen, who actually works out with Tucker and Kevin Newman in the offseason. “Hopefully I can cause some havoc and do some things on the bases and put the team in position to score runs.
“I think there’s value there, and I want to try and take advantage of that.”