FROSTBURG, Md. — Sydney Coval of Clearfield has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md., for outstanding academic achievement for the spring 2022 semester, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland.