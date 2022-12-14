STATE COLLEGE — The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday morning for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Clearfield County.
Heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches and ice accumulation are possible. Wintry precipitation is likely to increase in intensity by Thursday afternoon, according to NWS.
In the Clearfield area, heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. This will occur from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.
Wintry precipitation will expand from southwest to northeast across the watch area Thursday morning and likely increase in intensity by Thursday afternoon. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening commute.
Maximum ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch is most likely west of a line from Clearfield to St. Mary’s to Coudersport. The gradient in snow accumulation will likely increase from southwest to northeast across the watch area, ranging from around 4 inches in southern Centre County to 6 inches or more in parts of Tioga and Sullivan Counties.
The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page or at weather.gov/ctp.