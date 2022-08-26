INDIANA — The Clearfield girls soccer team opened its season over the weekend by winning the Indiana Tournament. And Elle Smith added another milestone to a growing list as she became the all-time Progressland leader in career goals.
The Lady Bison stopped the hosts 3-1 in the title game Saturday after routing Karns City 10-1 Friday in the opener.
Smith had two goals and an assist in the championship to lead the Lady Bison.
Riley Ryen broke a 1-1 tie in the second half with a goal off a Smith assist. Smith converted a penalty kick with less than 10 minutes left in the game to seal it.
The only ball that got past Lady Bison keeper Cayleigh Walker came on an own goal off a corner kick 8:36 into the game. Walker had five saves.
Friday’s opener, a rematch of last season’s District 9 title game (a 3-2 OT win for Karns City), quickly went the Lady Bisons’ way.
Clearfield scored four times in the first 13:08 and held a 5-1 advantage at the half.
Elle Smith scored seven goals and assisted on two others. Her third goal, which came at 13:08 came on a direct kick, tied the mark of 125 set by Philipsburg-Osceola’s Becky Ritter in 2002.
Smith’s set the new Progressland standard of 126 goals at 48:20 off an assist from her sister Mia.
Alayna Winters netted two goals against Karns City and Ryen scored one. McKenna Lanager also had an assist.
Walker made two saves for the Lady Bison, who return to action Sept. 6, playing host to Philipsburg-Osceola.
Championship
Clearfield 3, Indiana 1
First Half
1. Own Goal, I, (corner kick), 8:36.
2. Elle Smith, C, (Megan Hamm), 22:26.
Second Half
3. Riley Ryen, C, (E. Smith), 56:26.
4. E. Smith, C, (penalty kick), 71:35.
Shots: Clearfield 13, Indiana 6.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 5, Indiana (Bella Antonucci) 10.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 6, Indiana 2.
Friday’s Game
Clearfield 10, Karns City 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (McKenna Lanager), 6:02.
2. Alayna Winters, C, (Smith), 8:11.
3. E. Smith, C, (direct kick), 10:42.
4. E. Smith, C, (direct kick), 13:08.
5. Riley Ryen, C, (E. Smith), 33:20.
6. McKenna Martin, KC, (unassisted), 39:30.
Second Half
7. E. Smith, C, (M. Smith), 48:20.
8. Alayna Winters, C, (Ryen), 49:43.
9. E. Smith, C, (Ryen), 55:36.
10. E. Smith, C, (Ryen), 73:21.
11. E. Smith, C, (unassisted), 79:30.
Shots: Clearfield 17, Karns City 3.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 2, Karns City (Savannah Prescott/Ella Genaway) 7.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 3, Karns City 1.