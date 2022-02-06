ALEXANDRIA — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team crowned two champs and finished second in the team standings Saturday at the Juniata Valley Invitational.
Niko Smeal (189) and David Honan (215) won their weight classes to lead the Knights to a team score of 141 points, just three behind tournament champion Sugar Valley Rural Charter, which scored 144.
Austin Shoff (152) and Connor Williams (285) also made the finals, but had to settle for runner-up finishes. Lucas Yarger added a second at 126 in round robin format.
The 106- through 126-pound weight classes were all round robin.
Also placing were Jalen Kurten, who was third at 145 and Autumn Shoff and Lincoln Latosky, who took fourth at 106 and 215, respectively.
Honan and Smeal both went 2-0 after quarterfinal round byes.
Smeal defeated Greater Johnstown’s Marquan Tisinger 6-1 in his finals bout after pinning Conemaugh Township’s Ryan Krossnoski in the semifinals.
Honan edged Juniata Valley’s Ben Carolus 2-1 in their title matchup. Honan pinned Southern Huntingdon’s Mitchell Hart in in semifinal.
Shoff won his quarterfinal bout by fall before scoring a decision in the semis to make the final.
Williams had a quarterfinal bye, followed by a semifinal pin.
Yarger (126) went 2-1 with a pair of falls in his bouts.
Mo Valley returns to action Feb. 18 and 19 at the District 6 class 2A Tournament at Altoona Fieldhouse.
Team Standings
1. Sugar Valley Rural Charter 144.0. 2. Moshannon Valley 141.0. 3. Conemaugh Township 131.0. 4. Southern Huntingdon 119.0. 5. Clarion 115.5. 6. Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 104.0. 7. Juniata Valley 86.0. 8. Greater Johnstown 60.0. 9. James Buchanan 54.0. 10. Cameron County 3.0.
Championship Finals
132—Noah Moyer (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) dec. Gavin Hampton (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 6-1
138—Mason Gourley (Clarion) pinned Caden Scott (Southern Huntingdon), 0:50
145—Ryan Thomas (Conemaugh Township) pinned Cameron Quick (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 3:49
152—Colten Huffman (Conemaugh Township) dec. Austin Shoff (Moshannon Valley), 6-0
160—Tommy Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Austin Blackner (Conemaugh Township), 1:35
172—Caleb Edmonds (Clarion) dec. Cayden Weaver (Sugar Valley Rural Charter), 6-5
189—Nikolaus Smeal (Moshannon Valley) dec. Marquan Tisinger (Greater Johnstown), 6-1
215—David Honan (Moshannon Valley) dec. Ben Carolus (Juniata Valley), 2-1
285—Joshua Beal (Clarion) pinned Connor Williams (Moshannon Valley), 1:15
Mo Valley results
Round Robin Round 1
106 –Zander Billings (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Autumn Shoff, 1:17
126 –Dylan Hovanec (Conemaugh Township) pinned Lucas Yarger, 2:54
Round Robin Round 2
126 –Lucas Yarger pinned Ryder Cole (Southern Huntingdon), 1:44
Round Robin Round 3
106 –Autumn Shoff pinned Jeremy Minor (James Buchanan), 3:34
126 –Lucas Yarger pinned Cole Hicks (Southern Huntingdon), 1:44
Round Robin Round 4
106 –Logan Powell (Clarion) pinned Autumn Shoff, 1:37
Round Robin Round 5
106 –Jarren McCloskey (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) maj. dec. Autumn Shoff, 14-0
Championship Quarterfinals
138 –Devin Knier (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Tobi Socie, 0:23
145 –Jalen Kurten pinned Hoyt Herrington (Southern Huntingdon), 1:58
152 –Austin Shoff pinned Nathaniel Chyko (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 2:52
160 –Tommy Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Aaron Domanick, 2:29
172 –Andrew Ross (Juniata Valley) pinned Sam Shipley, 0:59
215 –Logan Edmonds (Clarion) pinned Lincoln Latosky, 0:48
Consolation Round 3
138 –Jorge Morales (Greater Johnstown) pinned Tobi Socie, 1:57
160 –Corey King (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Aaron Domanick, 1:48
Championship Semifinals
145 –Ryan Thomas (Conemaugh Township) pinned Jalen Kurten, 3:43
152 –Austin Shoff dec. Jacob Frey (James Buchanan), 6-1
189 –Nikolaus Smeal pinned Ryan Krassnoski (Conemaugh Township), 4:46
215 –David Honan pinned Mitchell Hart (Southern Huntingdon), 2:54
285 –Connor Williams pinned Riley Temple (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 2:21
Consolation Semifinals
145 –Jalen Kurten pinned Mason Buckley (Juniata Valley), 4:27
172 –Cody Welliver (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Sam Shipley, 4:37
215 –Lincoln Latosky won by forfeit over Mitchell Hart (Southern Huntingdon)
Third Place
145 –Jalen Kurten pinned Aiden Hollibaugh (Southern Huntingdon), 2:34
215 –Kyle Stahl (Sugar Valley Rural Charter) pinned Lincoln Latosky, 0:28
Championship Finals
152 –Colten Huffman (Conemaugh Township) dec. Austin Shoff, 6-0
189 –Nikolaus Smeal dec. Marquan Tisinger (Greater Johnstown), 6-1
215 –David Honan dec. Ben Carolus (Juniata Valley), 2-1
285 –Joshua Beal (Clarion) pinned Connor Williams, 1:15