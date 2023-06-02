PUNXSUTAWNEY — Sloppy Science Day will return to the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Popular activities making a return from previous years are the Sensory Dig, Extreme Bubbles, Fizzy Science, and Sun-Bleached Tees. A new experiment for everyone’s enjoyment this year is the Vomiting Watermelons.
Children of all ages can participate, but PWDC requires those ages 12 and under be accompanied by a parent or adult.
The cost for children ages 3 and up is $12, for adults who are accompanying children, the cost is $8. Children two and under are free.
For more information about Sloppy Science Day, visit Weatherdiscovery.org, e-mail educator@weatherdiscovery.org or call 814-938-1000.