Monday, Jan. 17, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. The Progress will publish on Monday, but mail delivery customers will not receive Monday’s edition until Tuesday. Customers with carriers will still receive a Monday issue, and stores and vending machines will also have Monday’s edition available.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Grassflat woman accused of strangling child waives hearing
-
Altoona woman sentenced in death of 5-year-old son
-
Two killed in Covington Township accident
-
Droll named to P-O human resource director post
-
INTRODUCING THE MOST DELICIOUS UNSOLVED CASE OF 2022: TURKEY HILL'S NEW MYSTERY FLAVOR
-
Easterling, Lady Vikings pull away from West Branch 53-36
-
Inaugural Chili Bowl to be held Saturday at The Eureka
-
State Police arrest trooper in Cambria County
-
Woman waives hearing statutory sexual assault charge
-
COALPORT COUNCIL CONUNDRUM
Trending Recipes
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.