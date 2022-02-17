Monday, Feb. 21 is a federal holiday in observance of President’s Day. Post offices are closed. Subscribers who receive their Progress by mail will not receive Monday’s edition until Tuesday. Monday’s edition will still be available by foot carriers and at retail stores and newspaper vending machines.
SKYBOX - No mail delivery on Monday
Julie Noal
Julie Noal
