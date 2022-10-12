When Mike Sullivan was hired to coach the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the summer of 2015, he remembers meeting a wide-eyed, speedy winger only a couple years removed from his college career at Notre Dame named Bryan Rust.
Meanwhile, Sullivan received regular reports on some baby-faced scorer out of the University of Nebraska-Omaha named Jake Guentzel, a son of a coach who would join Pittsburgh’s American Hockey League affiliate later that season after Sullivan was promoted to oversee the NHL club.
While some things haven’t changed — Sullivan obviously remains, and there’s about a 95% chance Guentzel still gets carded — the Penguins have also achieved an impressive amount of continuity here, a storyline that isn’t really discussed enough.
The biggest overarching storyline with the Penguins dating back to the summer has been sticking with the Big 3 of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, that group setting its sights on at least one more Stanley Cup run. But look around. It’s not the only core the Penguins have developed.
Guentzel, Rust and Brian Dumoulin have been together since Guentzel’s NHL debut on Nov. 21, 2016. They’ve been joined by Tristan Jarry, Chad Ruhwedel and Josh Archibald among members of the current team who played for the Penguins that season.
“We talk about it a lot, how it seems like certain players were in their early 20s and just graduating from college or just coming out of junior,” Sullivan said. “Now they’re grown men and married with kids. It makes us feel old, I guess. But it’s a lot of fun to watch these guys grow up in so many ways. It’s one of the best privileges of what we do.”
Tackling life together has obviously been a regular topic of conversation within the group. When Guentzel became a dad this past August, Dumoulin (Brayden, born November 2019) and Rust (Hunter, May 2021) were natural places to go for advice.
Rust, meanwhile, poked fun at Guentzel for moving out of the city and up to the suburbs, failing to mention whether it came with a lawnmower or new pair of New Balances.
“He’s becoming a little more like us older guys,” Rust said of Guentzel. “But it’s been fun seeing him grow with us and go through being a dad.”
As for the actual advice given, Guentzel said it wasn’t terribly complicated.
Enjoy it. Even attending Charlie’s two-month checkup, Guentzel made sure to take special pleasure in his son’s smile and watching him interact with the world.
“It’s kind of crazy how fast it goes,” Guentzel said. “You just have to take as many photos as you can.”
It is crazy how fast this has gone, isn’t it?
Look around the Pittsburgh sports landscape, and so much has changed. No Pirates remain from the time Guentzel made his NHL debut. Only Cam Heyward and Chris Boswell are still here from the Steelers side of things.
Yet the Penguins have somehow retained basically nine guys who played games for them during the 2016-17 season, with Archibald leaving and coming back.
Furthermore, it’s not like the secondary core of Dumoulin, Rust and Guentzel is nearing separation. Dumoulin signed a six-year, $24.6 million contract in July 2017. Guentzel inked a five-year, $30 million deal in December 2018. And Rust re-upped for six years, $30.75 million this past May.
Guentzel will be shooting for his third season with 40 or more goals. Rust, meanwhile, has scored 20-plus each of the past three, including a career-high in 2019-20. Dumoulin was a plus-24 last season — the second-best such mark of his career behind a plus-31 in 2018-19 — but the top-pairing defenseman has certainly been more consistent throughout his career than he was last season.
Sprinkle in Jarry (a bonafide No. 1 netminder with a need to deliver in the playoffs), Ruhwedel (top-six regular for the first time in 2021-22) and Archibald (fourth-line pest using speed to kill penalties and seize momentum), and there’s no shortage of things at stake for this group.
It’s only the latest challenge of what has been a rarity in professional sports: not just one group together for a long time ... but secondary rings around the tree, as well.
“It’s been pretty fun to see each other grow and mature over the years,” Guentzel said.
Another part at play here is the members of this group all playing an integral role for one of the Big 3. Guentzel has long been Crosby’s running mate: his left wing, next-door neighbor in the dressing room and a player who understands the game better than anyone.
Dumoulin’s steady play has afforded Letang the opportunity to freelance and tap into his offensive abilities. Rust’s speed, willingness to shoot the puck and versatility has often created a smooth blend while skating alongside Malkin, a pairing Pittsburgh will reprise to start the 2022-22 season.
“It’s awesome to have teammates for that long, especially around my age,” Dumoulin said. “You don’t see that much in pro hockey”
These guys have been around long enough to experience the highest of highs (hoisting the Stanley Cup) and the bitter disappointment of first-round flameouts. And as much enjoyment as the group has derived from marriage and fatherhood, what’s important once they hop over the boards is rather simple.
“Trying to win the Stanley Cups is what drives us,” Sullivan said. “But one of the greatest benefits of our jobs as coaches is the relationships that we build with the players and their families. To watch them grow up right in front of our eyes has been a thrill.”