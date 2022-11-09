Sites and times for the quarterfinal round of the PIAA soccer and volleyball playoffs have been set for three Progressland teams still vying for a state title.
All games will be played Saturday.
The Clearfield girls soccer team, which handled Central 7-0 in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs Tuesday, will travel to Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium to face District 10 runner-up General McLane, which knocked off WPIAL champion Avonworth 5-1. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
In Class A volleyball, West Branch, which swept Shade in its PIAA opener, faces District 3 runner-up Mt. Calvary Christian at noon at Greencastle Antrim High School. Mt. Calvary Christian topped Galeton in straight sets in its first-round matchup.
In Class 2A, Philipsburg-Osceola matches up with WPIAL runner-up Shenango at 2 p.m. at St. Marys High School.
The Lady Mounties downed Avonworth in four sets in their opener, while Shenango swept District 10 champ North East.
Tickets for all PIAA events can only be purchased online on the PIAA website through Hometown Ticketing. There will be no cash ticket sales at the venue.