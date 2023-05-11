CURWENSVILLE — Three days after Curwensville’s Addison Siple fired an abbreviated perfect game in a three-inning win over Moshannon Valley, the Lady Tide freshman ace nearly achieved the feat in a full 7-inning contest.
Siple came one hit batter away from a perfect game as she twirled an 18-strikeout no-hitter against visiting Penns Manor in a 9-0 victory. She has allowed just two runs, one earned, on five hits in her last 22 innings, which also includes a 5-inning shutout of Bellwood-Antis.
Siple also led the Lady Tide offense with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Addison Warren and Teagan Harzinski also had two hits apiece. Warren scored three runs, while Harzinski scored once and knocked in one.
Addison Butler added two runs for the Lady Tide, who improved to 9-7 overall.
Curwensville is back in action Saturday at North Star for a double header.
Penns Manor—0
Hrubochak ss 3000, Altemus c 300, Stiteler 1b 2000, Hnatko cf 3000, Rhea p 3000, Jioio 2b 2000, Pegg 3b 1000, Stiteler lf 2000, Fennell rf 2000. Totals: 21-0-0-0.
Curwensville—9
Butler c 4210, Warren rf 2320, Siple p 3023, Rudy ss 4110, Harzinski 1b 4121, Wischuck 2b 3000, Olosky cf 4010, Hainsey 3b 4001, Simcox dp 2000, Shaw (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 30-9-9-5.
Score by Innings
Penns Manor 000 000 0—0 0 3
Curwensville 300 042 x—9 9 0
Errors—Hrubochak, Jioio 2. 2B—Siple. HBP—Stiteler (by Siple). SB—Rudy, Wischuck, Siple, Warren, McCartney, Butler.
Pitching
Penns Manor: Rhea—6 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO.
Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 18 SO.
WP—Siple (9-7). Rhea.