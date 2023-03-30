CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Addison Siple was perfect through five innings Thursday before a Lady Tide error allowed the first Williamsburg batter of the sixth to reach.
So the Lady Tide freshman hurler had to settle for a 14 strikeout, no-hitter in just her third varsity start, leading Curwensville to a 7-0 victory. Siple needed just 86 pitches to twirl the gem as the only two Williamsburg baserunners came via Curwensville errors.
“AK (Siple) is just off the charts,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “She hasn’t pitched a bad game in three. She struck out 15 against Brockway, 13 against Glendale and 14 today. Her control was really good. She’s making us go. She’s just making it easy.
“We got a little bit of action in the field, a couple ground balls and things like that.”
And while two late grounders, one in the sixth and one in the seventh, ended up in Lady Tide errors, it was the Curwensville bunt coverage earlier in the game that pleased Leigey.
Siple came out of the circle to field one, while third baseman Ava Hainsey took care of another in back-to-back chances in the fourth to keep Williamsburg off the bases.
“We’ve been drilling that, and I gave them all stickers because of the bunt coverage,” Leigey said. “Everybody did what they were supposed to do. Even my right fielder (Ava Olosky) was backing up where she needed to back up. We covered bunts and we didn’t panic and it all worked the way we drew it up. That was our Achilles Heel last year. We just couldn’t get out of our own way on bunts.”
The Lady Tide offense took a little while to find its footing against Lady Pirate Kara Lansberry, who allowed just four runs (two earned) on four hits through the first four innings before Curwensville strung four straight hits together in the home half of the fifth to break the game open.
Natalie Wischuck led off the fifth with a base hit and Addison Butler followed with a bunt single that pushed Wischuck all the way to third. After Butler swiped second, no. 3 hitter Shyanne Rudy knocked both base runners in with a gap shot to the wall in right-center.
Rudy motored all the way around to third for a standup triple and trotted home three pitches later on a Teagan Harzinski base hit between third and short, making it 7-0.
Rudy and Wischuck had two hits in the game as did no. 8 hitter Hainsey, who started the scoring with a one-out single in the second inning that plated Addison Warren.
Warren reached base when a third strike on her got away from catcher Anastasia Ranalli, who tried to get her out at first, but threw the ball away. Olosky and Hainsey followed with singles and Sydney Simcox’s groundout pushed another run across.
Hainsey had another RBI single in the fourth, when her two-out base hit chased home Siple, who led off the inning with a walk on a full count. That was the only walk given up by either pitcher in the game.
Simcox finalized the scoring in the sixth when she tripled in front of Wischuck, who plated her with a base hit.
“AK and Warren have been carrying us, but the bottom of the order sort of picked us up today,” Leigey said.
“Syd hit that triple, which was big for her. Hainsey was 2-for-3 and knocked in runs with her first two hits. Nat got one to drive in a run. Shyanne had two big hits. Teagan put one through the hole. AB (Butler) got a nice bunt down. There was a lot of good in this game.
“We’re playing pretty much as a team. This group is young, and we’re going to make young mistakes. But I’m real pleased with this group.”
Curwensville improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Tide return to action Tuesday, playing host to Bellwood-Antis.
Williamsburg—0
Calderwood ss 3000, Lansberry p 0000, Norris 3b 3000, Prough 1b 3000, Harnish cf 3000, Brubaker lf 2000, Ranalli c 2000, Bowmaster rf 2000, Barroner 2b 2000. Totals: 23-0-0-0.
Curwensville—7
Wischuck ss 4121, Butler c 4110, Rudy 2b 4122, Harzinski 1b 3011, McCartney pr 0000, Siple p 2100, Warren cf 3100, Olosky rf 3110, Hainsey 3b 3022, Simcox dp 3111, Shaw (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 29-7-10-7.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 000 000 0—0 0 3
Curwensville 020 131 x—7 10 2
Errors—Harnish, Ronalli; Wischuck, Harzinski. LOB—Williamsburg 2; Curwensville 5. 3B—Rudy, Simcox. SB—Olosky, Hainsey, Butler. WP—Lansberry; Siple.
Pitching
Williamsburg: Lansberry—6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Siple (2-1). LP—Lansberry.
Time—1:23.