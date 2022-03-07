AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park has announced its programs for March. Other programs may be added and changes to existing programs may occur before scheduled dates.
For the most up-to-date information on programs in the park, visit the online state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park.
Saturday, March 12 from 10-11:30 a.m. the program Shed Hunting for First Timers will be presented.
Participants are invited to get outdoors for some exercise and to experience the thrill of the hunt while searching for deer and elk antlers on public lands.
The program will begin indoors with a brief talk about deer and elk antlers, how they grow, and where and when to find them. They will then head outdoors for a one-to-two-mile hike to practice locating and identifying good sites to search. Adults and children age 8 and older are welcome to participate.
Most of hiking will be off-trail and over rough, uneven terrain. Tick repellant is suggested. Registration is not required for this free program. Participants should meet in the classroom of the park’s Wildlife Center.
Park visitors are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa, indoors as they learn about the birds visiting the feeders just outside the classroom window and participate in a Project Feeder Watch bird count. Beginners and experienced birders are welcome. Registration is not required. Participants should meet in classroom of the park’s Wildlife Center. The event will be held Friday, March 18, from 9-10 a.m.
To register for a program, visit the online DCNR Calendar of Events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park.
Those needing assistance with online registration or that want more information about the programs at Sinnemahoning State Park, should call the park’s office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.
Those requiring an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.