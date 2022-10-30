RIDGWAY — The Clearfield duo of Scarlett Singleton and Danna Bender qualified for the PIAA Class AA Cross Country Meet in Hershey after finishing in the top 10 at the District 9 Class AA Championships at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary on Saturday.
Singleton finished third overall in a time of 21:17.7. Bender crossed the line in ninth with a time of 21:48.4.
St. Marys’ Gabby Pistner won the race in a time of 19:55.8, the lone runner under 20 minutes.
Her teammates, Christina Frontz and Raechel Braun, finished second and third, respectively, helping the Lady Dutch capture the team title.
Lady Bison Anna Luzier was 17th, while Haley Custaney took 20th.
Ruth Wurster was 25th, while Dehlia Erbe and Olivia Graham finished 27th and 28th.
On the boys’ side, Clearfield’s Eli Fox was 10th in a time of 18:16.8.
Bison Spencer Luzier was 18th in a time of 19:17.6, while Gavin Coudriet was 29th.
Domenico Margrucci was 31st, while Aaron Williams closed out the Clearfield runners at 33rd.
Bradford’s Manny Diaz won the race in a time of 16:51.8. St. Marys won the team title.
Singleton and Bender move on to the state meet in Hershey on Nov. 5.