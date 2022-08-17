Gunner Olszewski looks like a guy who could get open in a phone booth, a strange talent for a former cornerback who was the conference defensive player of the year at Division II Bemidji (Minn.) State University.
After the way he has become a dependable target for all three quarterbacks at training camp, it seems even more strange he caught only nine passes in three seasons with the New England Patriots. It seems as though he catches that many in a day at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.
“He’s shifty. ... He gets open,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “He’s very quarterback-friendly, and when he gets the ball in his hands, he has great run after catch. He’s someone that you can rely on.”
The Steelers signed Olszewski (pronounced Ol-shef-ski), an All-Pro punt returner in 2021, to a two-year, $4.2 million contract in free agency to replace Ray-Ray McCloud as a return specialist. Little did they know they might have found one of those smallish, quick-twitch, converted athletes Bill Belichick has always used in the slot. It was Belichick, after all, who converted Olszewski to wide receiver when he got to New England.
Now, not only is he expected to be the Steelers punt returner once the regular season begins, but Olszewski could be playing his way into the rotation as a dependable third-down receiver in the slot. He would appear to be rubber-stamped as one of the top five receivers, along with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.
If the Steelers keep six receivers, the season-ending injury to Anthony Miller reduces the battle to four players — former Ravens receiver Miles Boykin, former Washington Commanders receiver Steven Sims, second-year receiver Cody White and undrafted rookie Tyler Vaughns, who caught the winning touchdown in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
“He was around (Julian) Edelman for a year,” said quarterback Mason Rudolph, suggesting Olszewski might have developed his game simply by being near the Patriots’ former top receiver who shares a similar body type. “He’s got that quick-twitch spatial awareness.”
Olszewski showed some of that on the opening drive against the Seahawks, catching a short crossing route on 3rd-and-6, reversing his field and gaining 25 yards to keep the drive alive. One play later, he was drifting away from a blown coverage and was wide open in the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky.
Olszewski finished with three catches for 47 yards against the Seahawks, basically the same numbers as Pickens (three catches, 43 yards).
“You know he’s going to be in the right place,” Trubisky said. “Like he did on that third down, he made a guy miss and was able to extend the play. I’m glad he’s getting the opportunity, and he really showed up.”
“Gunner” is Olszewski’s middle name. His proper name is Kaleb, which just doesn’t have the same flair. He has long, flowing blond hair that makes him look like Jeff Spicoli, the stoned surfer character played by Sean Penn in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”
He is listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds by the Steelers, but that might be generous. Olszewski was not drafted in 2019 and was invited to participate in a rookie minicamp with the Minnesota Vikings, who tried him at cornerback.
When the tryout failed, he got another with the Patriots, who switched him to wide receiver, maybe thinking he could be another Edelman or Danny Amendola or even Chris Hogan.
Apparently, he convinced Belichick he was capable of making the transition.
“That’s something anyone who plays inside has to learn how to do,” Olszewski said. “Sometimes, it’s not about quickness; it’s more about reading the coverage, knowing what they’re doing and knowing where the open spot is.
“Quickness definitely helps. I try to develop that as much as I can, along with everything it takes to be a good receiver — good hands, quickness, speed, all that.”
Olszewski has shown all that at training camp. The Steelers knew he was a good punt returner — he was named first-team All-Pro in 2020, the first Patriots returner to ever be so honored — but it’s safe to say they didn’t think he could become a reliable weapon in their offense.
And it’s not just his receiving. Despite his size, Olszewski has been a tenacious blocker, as well.
He said he developed his toughness because he is from the same hometown ( Alvin, Texas) as former Hall of Fame pitcher and baseball tough guy Nolan Ryan. Olszewski’s high school stadium is named Nolan Ryan Field.
“You should see him blocking safeties in practice,” Rudolph said. “He cares not about size or stature. He rams his face in there and blocks whoever he’s asked to block.”
Said offensive coordinator Matt Canada: “I really like him. I like him for his toughness, I like him for his ball awareness, and I don’t just mean catching the ball. I mean his football awareness — his ability to block, his ability to get guys where they need to be. He plays with great passion. Really a guy that’s trending up for us right now.”