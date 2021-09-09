COUDERSPORT — Clearfield’s Allison Shipley carded a 57 Thursday afternoon at the Coudersport Golf Club to win the 9-hole Coudersport girls golf tournament.
Shipley led the Lady Bison to a 199 team score, which tied Smethport for the team title.
“This was Ally’s best score ever,” Lady Bison head coach Leslie Palumbo said. “Today I watched her thrive with a long game. I knew she could be a long hitter and today she demonstrated that with good drives and second shots.
This is the fourth consecutive Lady Bison to win the tournament. Christina McGinnis, Kathryn Barnes and Josie Grice were the previous champs.
Alayna Lansberry shot a 66 for Clearfield, while Sage Hoppe scored a 76. Tesla Fox also played for Clearfield, carding an 83.
“This was very exciting as today we shaved several strokes off of our score from earlier this week, and each girl shot their best 9 hole score to date,” Palumbo said.
Alayna carded the fifth best score of the tournament. Alayna is a long hitter as well but what was noted today was her chipping, it was really on. Another coach commented to me about how well she could chip the ball onto the green, and I saw the same thing.”
Clearfield is back in action Monday, traveling to Eagles Ridge to battle Curwensville.
Clearfield—199
Allison Shipley 57, Alayna Lansberry 66, Sage Hoppe 76. Other: Tesla Fox 83.
Smethport—199
Ava Cost 64, August Cox, Isabella Learn 70. Other: Hope Peterson 70.
Oswayo Valley—222
Shayoen Mesler 69, Abby Wolf 70, Samara Campbell 83.