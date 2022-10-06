West Branch volleyball player Shianna Hoover has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 1.
Hoover had 22 digs and 13 service points in a five-set win over Central Mountain. She also had 13 digs against Bellwood and six digs and four service points against Moshannon Valley.
“Shianna is leading our team in serve reception and digs,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “Shianna has worked really hard in developing her game and is has one of the highest volleyball IQ’s on our team. Shianna is one of the best liberos in our region and continues to get better every day.”